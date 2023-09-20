American Trans Sarah Ashton-Cirillo Suspended as Ukraine’s Spokesperson and Under Investigation for Issuing Death Threats Against Russian Propagandists

Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, a U.S. transgender soldier serving as an English-speaking spokesperson for Ukraine, has been suspended from his duties as the spokesperson for the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (TDFUA).

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Cirillo issued death threats against Russian propagandists who are criticizing the Ukrainian government.

“Russia hates the truth that their obsessive focus on a Ukrainian volunteer is simply allowing the light of the Ukrainian nation’s honesty to shine brightly,” said Ashton-Cirillo.

The spokesperson did not hold back in his message and added, “Next week, the teeth of the Russian devils will gnash ever harder, and their rabid mouths will foam in uncontrollable frenzy as the world will see a favorite Kremlin propagandist pay for their crimes.”

Ashton-Cirillo’s warning did not stop there.

“This puppet of Putin is only the first of Russia’s war criminals. Propagandists will all be hunted down, and justice will be served. We in Ukraine are led on this mission by faith in God, liberty, and complete liberation.”

Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) demanded the Biden regime release information regarding Cirillo.

“I’d like the Biden administration to explain who this crazy Ukrainian spokesperson is, and whether they stand by Ukraine’s clear attack on free speech,” said Vance.

“Since the staff of JD Vance is keeping a close eye on my Twitter, I’d ask that the Senator kindly back the delivery of ATACMS to Ukraine, so we can end this war of Russian aggression as quickly as possible and make sure the next lost life is the last lost life of this genocide,” Cirillo responded.

Vance lambasted the transgender and said, “Since I’ve got your attention, are you/Ukraine still planning to kill people who engage in speech you don’t like? And are there any American citizens on the kill list?”

Cirillo then issued an official statement:

“To everyone asking: Yes, this is real. This is the English language spokesman for the Ukrainian armed forces. This same person posted a video last week threatening violence against anyone who engaged in speech the Ukrainians deemed bad propaganda. Disgusting,” Vance responded.

On Wednesday, The Command of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine suspended Cirillo over his unapproved statements.

“The statements of Junior Sergeant Ashton-Cirillo in recent days were not approved by the command of the TDF or the command of the AFU. When conducting military operations against the aggressor, the defense forces of Ukraine strictly observe the norms of international humanitarian law. The command of the TDF will conduct an official investigation into the circumstances of these statements. Appropriate decisions will be taken. Sergeant Sarah Ashton-Cirillo will be suspended immediately pending the investigation.”