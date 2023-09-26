Victor Reacts: Invasion at the Border! Illegals Plant Foreign Flag on Texas Soil! (VIDEO)

The unthinkable has happened. Foreign aliens have invaded the United States and planted a foreign flag on our soil.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit,

This is Joe Biden’s America.

Military-aged males from all over the world are illegally invading the United States with Joe Biden’s consent.

A ‘never-ending line’ of men of fighting age from Venezuela have been pouring over the border into Texas this past week. According to CBP, more than 11,000 illegal aliens were encountered at the border over the last 24 hours. The illegals from Venezuela believe they have now conquered a piece of land in Texas and proudly planted their flag on an island in Eagle Pass.