Biden Border Crisis: Illegal Invaders From Venezuela Plant Venezuelan Flag on Texas Island Near Eagle Pass (VIDEO)

by

This is Joe Biden’s America.

Military-aged males from all over the world are illegally invading the United States with Joe Biden’s consent.

A ‘never-ending line’ of men of fighting age from Venezuela have been pouring over the border into Texas this past week.

Young men who identified themselves as Venezuelans stream across the border near Eagle Pass, Texas.

There is no end in sight.

According to CBP, more than 11,000 illegal aliens were encountered at the border over the last 24 hours.

Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas are being overrun by illegal invaders. The situation is so dire that the Democrat Mayor of Eagle Pass issued an emergency declaration.

The illegals from Venezuela believe they have now conquered a piece of land in Texas and proudly planted their flag on an island in Eagle Pass.

The DPS Tactical Marine Unit took the flag down

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.