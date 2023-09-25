Biden Border Crisis: Illegal Invaders From Venezuela Plant Venezuelan Flag on Texas Island Near Eagle Pass (VIDEO)

This is Joe Biden’s America.

Military-aged males from all over the world are illegally invading the United States with Joe Biden’s consent.

A ‘never-ending line’ of men of fighting age from Venezuela have been pouring over the border into Texas this past week.

There is no end in sight.

According to CBP, more than 11,000 illegal aliens were encountered at the border over the last 24 hours.

BREAKING: There were 11,000 illegal immigrant encounters over the past 24 hours — “the single highest day in recent memory” pic.twitter.com/FRAf2VYSIq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 25, 2023

Eagle Pass and El Paso, Texas are being overrun by illegal invaders. The situation is so dire that the Democrat Mayor of Eagle Pass issued an emergency declaration.

Enormous group of predominantly single adult men now waiting to be processed by Border Patrol. More are still crossing right now. Never ending line coming in. No fear of consequences for crossing illegally. They expect to be released into the US after processing. pic.twitter.com/Nd4cZcNgRc — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 20, 2023

The illegals from Venezuela believe they have now conquered a piece of land in Texas and proudly planted their flag on an island in Eagle Pass.

The DPS Tactical Marine Unit took the flag down

WATCH: