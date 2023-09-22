Vegas Teen Brags He will Be ‘Out Jail in 30 Days’ After Mowing Down Biking Retired Police Chief



driver Jesus Alaya (L); passenger Jzamir Keys

The Vegas teen who callously mowed down a retired police chief last month boasted to police officers that he would be out of jail in 30 days.

As previously reported, Jesus Ayala, who just turned 18, is facing murder charges after he fatally struck 64-year-old retired police chief Andreas Probst. On August 14th, two teens allegedly stole a Hyundai, took the vehicle on a hit-and-run crime spree, and recorded it with a phone.



Andreas Probst

On August 29th, Las Vegas Police Detectives found the phone recording on social media and determined it was intentional.

According to police, the driver, Jesus Ayala, was involved in other car thefts that day.

A video posted to social media shows the phone recording from inside the stolen car as Ayala, who was 17 at the time, intentionally commits a hit-and-run. Ayala shouts expletives out the window after he randomly hits a car. After the hit-and-run, Ayala and Keys saw a bicyclist up ahead and went for it.

Ayala intentionally swerved the car and hit the bicyclist. 64-year-old Andreas Probst was hit at a high speed and flew over the car. The impact broke the windshield. “Hit his ass,” the teens said before Probst slammed into the windshield.

Jesus Ayala sped off and left the crash scene. Probst was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead.

Ayala bragged to cops he would be out of jail in 30 days shortly after he was arrested for striking Probst. Police had not told him about the hit-and-run charges.

“You think this juvenile [expletive] is gonna do some [expletive]? I’ll be out in 30 days, I’ll bet you,” Jesus Ayala boasted to Las Vegas cops, according to KLAS. “It’s just ah, [expletive] ah, hit-and-run — slap on the wrist.”

Jesus Ayala is being held without bail after being hit with 18 charges including murder, grand larceny, battery with use of a deadly weapon and attempted murder.



Jesus Ayala

Ayala’s passenger, Jzamir Keys, 16, was arrested this week and hit with 3 charges, including a murder charge.



Jzamir Keys

Both teens appeared in court on Thursday and are being charged as adults.

“Both these defendants will be charged with open murder, attempted murder, and many other related charges,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters this week.