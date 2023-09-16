SHOCK: Las Vegas Teens Record Crime Spree, Steal Car, Commit Hit-and-Run, Fatally Strike Bicyclist – Driver Charged with Open Murder (VIDEO)

A 17-year-old Las Vegas teen is facing murder charges after he fatally struck a 64-year-old bicyclist. On August 14th, two teens allegedly stole a Hyundai, took the vehicle on a hit-and-run crime spree, and recorded it with a phone.

On August 29th, Las Vegas Police Detectives found the phone recording on social media and determined it was intentional.

According to police, the driver was involved in other car thefts that day.

8 News Now:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 17-year-old boy faces open murder charges nearly two weeks after he allegedly hit and killed a bicyclist in the northwest Las Vegas valley. On August 14 around 6 p.m., Metro police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway. When officers arrived they found a 64-year-old bicyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries. The bicyclist was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements showed that the victim was riding a bicycle northbound on Tenaya when a Hyundai, driving at a presumed high speed, intentionally hit the bicyclist from behind. The driver then left the scene, police said.

A video posted to social media shows the phone recording from inside the stolen car as the teen driver intentionally commits a hit-and-run. The driver shouts expletives out the window after he randomly hits a car. After the hit-and-run, the teens saw a bicyclist up ahead.

The driver intentionally swerved the car and hit the bicyclist. The 64-year-old man was hit at a high speed and flew over the car. The impact broke the windshield. Even with all that, they turned the camera behind the car to video the gravely injured man.

The teen sped off and left the crash scene. The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead.

WATCH (language warning, graphic):

Las Vegas teens steal a car then commit a hit and run on an unsuspecting car before hitting a random man on a bike…for fun. Whatever the max punishment is for this, it’s not enough.pic.twitter.com/cvc6LaylZr — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 16, 2023

This kind of callous and shocking behavior shows just how bad things have become. It would be hard to imagine waking up one morning and deciding to steal a car, and go on a crime spree which includes murder while foolishly taking video to help in one’s conviction.