UPDATE: “ROT IN HELL, B*TCH” – Wife of Maryland Police Officer Clashes With Mistress After Officer Caught On Camera Cheating in Police Car

This story is developing quite surprisingly…

This morning, the Gateway Pundit reported on viral footage of a uniformed Prince George’s County, Maryland, police officer appearing to kiss a woman and get into the backseat of his patrol car with her. Watch here:

It turns out that the officer was having an affair. The officer has been identified as Prince George’s County officer Francesco Marlett. The woman was identified by Marlett’s wife on social media as Virginia Pinto.

In now-deleted Facebook posts, Paula Marlett, the wife of Francesco Marlett, spoke out on the viral video and said, “I love you all. Except for you Virginia you can rot in hell b*tch.”

NY Post reports,

The wife of the Maryland cop caught on viral video kissing another woman and taking her into the back of his patrol car sparked a war of words with his “mistress” Wednesday — telling her to “rot in hell b*tch.” “There goes my husband and his Mistress,” Paula Marlett wrote on Facebook alongside the 47-second clip of her now-suspended cop husband, Francesco Marlett, in a compromising position with another woman. “I’m not doing OK … It constantly pops up on my f—ing newsfeed and I have to constantly re-watch it over and over again,” she said of the viral video, which made the rounds on TikTok and Instagram on Monday. “This is a very tough time for me and my kids,” Paula also wrote early Wednesday of the “embarrassing and painful” experience. “Yes I know what’s been going on,” she said, publicly naming the woman filmed with her hubby as Virginia Pinto.

Screenshots of the back and forth on Facebook show that Pinto responded, accusing Marlett of “cheating on her husband for a while now” and telling her, “don’t be mad at me because your husband wants me.”

From Daily Mail: