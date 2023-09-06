DEVELOPING: Maryland Police Officer Suspended After Viral Video Shows Him Enter Police Cruiser With Woman (VIDEO)

Controversy has ensued over a viral video that appears to show a uniformed Prince George’s County, Maryland, police officer opening the door for a female and getting into the backseat with her.

The officer appears to embrace the girl in some fashion before following her into his police cruiser. The officer has reportedly been suspended pending an ongoing internal investigation.

Authorities “don’t know what circumstances were,” according to Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “But that’s why the internal affairs is looking into it, and they’ll make a decision,” Braveboy added while noting that video taken by bystanders can be “somewhat one-dimensional,” and there is currently “no reason to believe” a crime was committed.

Prince George’s Police Department acknowledged the incident early on Tuesday morning, stating, “Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed.”

PGPD Executive Command is aware of a video circulating on social media with one of our officers. As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances. Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 5, 2023

NBC Washington reports,

Nelson Ochoa says he was at Southlawn Park in Oxon Hill on Labor Day enjoying a game of soccer with other families when a Prince George’s County police cruiser pulled up and parked. Ochoa said he doesn’t know what made him start to record, but he did. “As soon as I started recording, a car pulled up and a young lady came out,” Ochoa said. He recorded the two appearing to embrace and kiss and then get into the back of the officer’s squad car.

Fox 5 DC reports,

Aisha Braveboy, state’s attorney for Prince George’s County, said she was aware of the video. At this point, Braveboy said it is under investigation by internal affairs of the Prince George’s County Police Department. “We don’t know what circumstances were. We don’t know if there was a violation of departmental policy or the law, you know? That occurred. But that’s why the internal affairs is looking into it, and they’ll make a decision. I think it’s important for everyone to know anywhere you go…like we talked today…there’s surveillance, whether it’s cameras to poles or someone with a cell phone. You’re exposed, you’re out in the open,” Braveboy said. “The difficult thing is that when you are picking up things on a camera, they’re somewhat one-dimensional, so you’re only seeing it. You don’t know the emotion. You don’t know the conversation, the circumstances. That’s why police departments have general orders on how officers should conduct themselves while in uniform, while utilizing their cruisers to prevent these types of incidents from happening but at this point, there’s no reason to believe anything criminal occurred. At this point, it’s an investigation of the department.” “As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances,” PGPD tweeted Tuesday. “Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed”

This is a developing story.

Watch the full clip below: