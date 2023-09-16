Update: Armed Man Arrested at Robert F. Kennedy’s Rally – Adrian Paul Aispuro Was Dropped Off by His Brother – But Their Story Does Not Add Up!

As Cristina Laila reported this evening the armed man who attended Robert F. Kennedy’s rally in Los Angeles was identified by officials on Saturday as Adrian Paul Aispuro.

Robert F. Kennedy has been begging the Biden regime for security throughout the Democrat primary campaign. Biden has refused the request despite the fact that Robert’s father and uncle were both assassinated when he was just a child.

Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles in June 1968.

Robert Kennedy Jr. discussed his father and uncle’s assassinations with The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft back in May. Robert believes the US government was involved in both assassinations. Robert studied the assassinations for decades as they are both pivotal moments in his life and occurred when he was just a boy.

Los Angeles police on Saturday announced they had also arrested the brother of Adrian Paul Aispuro.

The brother said Adrian was told there was a security job there.

This story does not add up.

Via Meaww.

Aispuro’s brother, Raymond, who dropped him off at the event was also detained for a short while. He said that the entire incident was a misunderstanding and that his brother, an unemployed Emergency Medical Technician, had been told “there was a security job for him there.”

This entire story does not add up. If Adrian Aispuro was attending the rally looking for a security job. So why would he be wearing a US Marshal badge?

There is much more to this story!

And the fake news media has mostly been silent on this frightening report.