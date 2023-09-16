Just In: Armed Man Who Tried to Enter RFK Event Identified – 44-Year-Old Adrian Paul Aispuro

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported, an armed man who was wearing a U.S. Marshal’s badge and carrying federal ID who claimed to be part of the security detail for Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was arrested Friday afternoon at an appearance in Los Angeles by Kennedy. No shots were fired in the incident.

The armed man was identified as 44-year-old Adrian Paul Aispuro.

Aispuro is currently being held in Los Angeles on $35,000 bail for a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

“I’m very grateful that alert and fast-acting protectors from Gavin de Becker and Associates (GDBA) spotted and detained an armed man who attempted to approach me at my Hispanic Heritage speech at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles tonight. The man, wearing two shoulder holsters with loaded pistols and spare ammunition magazines was carrying a U.S. Marshal badge on a lanyard and beltclip federal ID. He identified himself as a member of my security detail. Armed GDBA team members moved quickly to isolate and detain the man until LAPD arrived to make the arrest. I’m also grateful to LAPD for its rapid response.” RFK said on X.

“I’m still entertaining a hope that President Biden will allow me Secret Service protection. I am the first presidential candidate in history to whom the White House has denied a request for protection,” RFK added.

Cristina Laila
