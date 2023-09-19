Update: 2 People Charged With Murder After Baby Dies From Suspected Opioid Exposure at Bronx Daycare Center

Two suspects have been charged with murder at a Bronx daycare center for exposing children to Fentanyl. Police are still seeking one more person.

Grei Mendez, 36, and Carlisto Acevedo Brito, 41, were charged with murder, manslaughter and assault. Emergency responders on Friday were called to Divino Nino Day Care Center for reports of cardiac arrest. A one-year-old boy, Nicholas Dominici, died on Friday from Fentanyl exposure. Three other children were hospitalized.

KINGSBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) — Two suspects have been charged with murder and another person is being sought by police in the deadly fentanyl exposure at a day care in the Bronx. First responders were summoned on Friday afternoon to Divino Nino Daycare on 2707 Morris Ave. in Kingsbridge for reports of cardiac arrest. Nicholas Dominici, 1, died Friday after police say he was exposed to fentanyl that was in the day care. Three other children were hospitalized. Authorities say drug production equipment and a kilo of fentanyl were found inside the home-based day care. Officials say the children ate something around 1 p.m. Friday and took a nap. When workers went to wake them up at 2:30 p.m., three were unconscious. Dominici was pronounced dead at Montefiore. During a briefing on Monday evening, officials say fentanyl was found underneath mats in the area where the the children took their naps. Detectives believe the children inhaled fentanyl particles during daylong exposure to the drug Friday.

News Reporter: “Innocent infants and toddlers were tucked in with deadly drugs. Now the day care operator and her tenant are facing a host of charges including murder.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on the initial story of the day care center.

On September 6th, they had their annual unannounced inspection and passed it with zero violations and have been operating since May.