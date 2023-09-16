One-Year-Old Baby Dies From Suspected Opioid Exposure At NYC Daycare Center

A one-year-old baby boy died and three other children were hospitalized on Friday from potentially ingesting fentanyl at a Bronx daycare center according to police. The children had been napping at Divino Nino Day Care Center and had eaten 90 minutes prior.

The children were supposed to wake up around 2:30 pm, but were unresponsive. The victims included a one-year-old boy, 2 two-year-old boys, and an 8-month-old girl.

New York Post Reported:

A 1-year-old boy is dead and three other children hospitalized after possibly ingesting fentanyl at a Bronx day care center Friday afternoon, police sources said. The horrific scene unfolded around 2:40 p.m. at Divino Nino on Morris Avenue in the Kingsbridge neighborhood, where the four tots — the 1-year-old boy, two 2-year-old boys and an 8-month-old girl — were found unresponsive in the basement, sources said. The children had gone down for naps and were supposed to wake up at 2:30 p.m., sources said. They had all eaten something about 90 minutes earlier. Three children were administered Narcan, one of whom responded to the life-saving drug, cops said. All four were rushed to area hospitals, where the 1-year-old boy was declared dead. The three others are in stable condition, police said. The 8-month-old girl was treated for dehydration, according to sources.

Police are now investigating to see if the children ingested fentanyl or if it was another type of drug. A woman living near the daycare center heard one of the workers screaming and saying, “The kids are dead! The kids are dead,” numerous times. She had gone outside and saw the desperate worker with the unresponsive children by the entrance to the daycare center.

On September 6th, they had their annual unannounced inspection and passed it with zero violations and have been operating since May.

News Video: