U.S. Military Attacks On Mexican Cartels And Ukraine Update

by

A busy Friday with podcasts. The first one up (which is the last one I did today) features Ryan Dawson broadcasting from South Korea. Most of our discussion centers on recent calls by several Republican politicians, including Vivek Ramaswamy, to send U.S. troops into Mexico to “wipe out” the Mexican drug cartels. Sounds good on the campaign trail but is a stupid, counter productive recommendation. Ryan and I talk drugs, U.S. politics and corporate corruption.

My apologies. My software will not allow me to upload or post the video from Rumble. (You will have to follow this link.)

Ray McGovern and I now have a regular “Round Table” appearance every Friday with Judge Napolitano. We discuss Tucker Carlson’s scintillating interview with Hungarian President Orban.

Larry Johnson

