Trump Says MSNBC and NBC News Will Be Investigated for ‘Country-Threatening Treason’ if He is Re-Elected

Former President Donald Trump has vowed that MSNBC and NBC News will be investigated for “country-threatening treason” if he wins re-election.

In a post to Truth Social on Sunday night, Trump blasted the network’s parent company, Comcast.

“They are almost all dishonest and corrupt, but Comcast, with its one-side and vicious coverage by NBC NEWS, and in particular MSNBC, often and correctly referred to as MSDNC (Democrat National Committee!), should be investigated for its ‘Country Threatening Treason,'” Trump wrote.

Trump took aim at the company for their relentless pushing of the Russiagate conspiracy theory, in particular, which he called a “big campaign contribution” to Democrats.

“Their endless coverage of the now fully debunked SCAM known as Russia, Russia, Russia, and much else, is one big Campaign Contribution to the Radical Left Democrat Party,” Trump continued.

The former president vowed that when he wins, they “and others of the Lamestream Media” will be “thoroughly scrutinized” for their “dishonest and corrupt” coverage.

“I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events,” Trump asserted. “Why should NBC, or any other of the corrupt & dishonest media companies, be entitled to use the very valuable Airwaves of the USA, FREE?”

Trump concluded, “They are a true threat to Democracy and are, in fact, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! The Fake News Media should pay a big price for what they have done to our once great Country!”