Trump Responds to Pennsylvania’s New “Automatic Voter Registration Scam”

The steal is on in Pennsylvania and Trump is calling out the Democrats’ new “automatic voter registration” scam.

“THE DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TO STEAL PENNSYLVANIA AGAIN BY DOING THE “AUTOMATIC VOTER REGISTRATION” SCAM. THEY NEVER STOP! OBAMA AND HIS RADICAL LEFT THUGS ARE PUSHING THIS, AND THE DEMOCRATS, INCLUDING THE NEW LIBERAL GOVERNOR, ARE THRILLED. IF REPUBLICAN “LEADERSHIP, INCLUDING THE DISASTER WE HAVE IN THE SENATE, MITCH MCCONNELL, TOGETHER WITH KEVIN M, & THE RNC (FINALLY!), DON’T TAKE ACTION NOW, WE HAVE TO THROW EVERYBODY OUT & GET PEOPLE WHO CAN STOP THE SCAMS, CHEATING, & RIGGING – & WIN! THE PENNSYLVANIA REPUBLICAN PARTY MUST ENERGIZE, GET TOUGH, & STOP THIS SCAM – OUR COUNTRY IS AT STAKE!!!” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Saturday.

Pennsylvania’s Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro on Tuesday announced his state will automatically register people to vote while getting their driver’s licenses.

“Today, I’m proud to announce that for the first time ever, Pennsylvania is an automatic voter registration state,” Shapiro said.

“I made a commitment when I was campaigning for this office that we would bring automatic voter registration to Pennsylvania and break down the barriers for legal eligible voters,” Shapiro said in a video posted to X.

“This is a key step to make our elections more secure,” he said.

WATCH:

When running for Governor, I made a commitment to bring automatic voter registration to Pennsylvania — the birthplace of our democracy. On this National Voter Registration Day, I’m making that promise a reality. pic.twitter.com/7hSnHLDKAg — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) September 19, 2023

A so-called ‘glitch’ in the ‘motor voter’ process previously allowed for non-citizens to easily register to vote in Pennsylvania.

More than 11,000 non-citizens were registered to vote in Pennsylvania due to the ‘glitch’ in the motor voter process at the DMV.

Pennsylvania turned blue in 2020 after the Democrats violated the state’s constitution and allowed vote by mail.

Republicans launched numerous challenges to Pennsylvania’s vote-by-mail scheme but the state’s supreme court ruled in favor of the Democrats.

In March 2022, Marxists on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decided to uphold Act 77 and reinstated voting by mail.

In early 2022, a statewide court in Pennsylvania ruled the expansive two-year-old mail-in voting is unconstitutional.

According to a Commonwealth Court filing released on January 28, 2022, Act 77, which allows residents to vote by mail in Pennsylvania, violates Article VII, Section 1 of the Pennsylvania constitution.

In the ruling, Commonwealth Court President Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt wrote, “If presented to the people, a constitutional amendment to end Article VII, Section 1 requirement of in-person voting is likely to be adopted. But a constitutional amendment must be presented to the people and adopted into our fundamental law before legislation allowing no-excuse mail-in voting can be ‘placed upon our statute books.’”

Then-Democrat Governor Tom Wolf asked the state Supreme Court to keep the law in place during litigation.

As expected, the left-leaving PA Supreme Court granted Governor Wolf his request and overturned the state judge’s order.

Democrats can’t win unless they cheat.