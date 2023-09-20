HERE WE GO: Pennsylvania’s Democrat Governor Announces Switch to Automatic Voter Registration (VIDEO)

The steal is on in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania’s Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro on Tuesday announced his state will automatically register people to vote while getting their driver’s licenses.

“Today, I’m proud to announce that for the first time ever, Pennsylvania is an automatic voter registration state,” Shapiro said.

“I made a commitment when I was campaigning for this office that we would bring automatic voter registration to Pennsylvania and break down the barriers for legal eligible voters,” Shapiro said in a video posted to X.

“This is a key step to make our elections more secure,” he said.

A so-called ‘glitch’ in the ‘motor voter’ process previously allowed for non-citizens to easily register to vote in Pennsylvania.

More than 11,000 non-citizens were registered to vote in Pennsylvania due to the ‘glitch’ in the motor voter process at the DMV.

Pennsylvania turned blue in 2020 after the Democrats violated the state’s constitution and allowed vote by mail.

Republicans launched numerous challenges to Pennsylvania’s vote-by-mail scheme but the state’s supreme court ruled in favor of the Democrats.

In March 2022, Marxists on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decided to uphold Act 77 and reinstated voting by mail.

In early 2022, a statewide court in Pennsylvania ruled the expansive two-year-old mail-in voting is unconstitutional.

According to a Commonwealth Court filing released on January 28, 2022, Act 77, which allows residents to vote by mail in Pennsylvania, violates Article VII, Section 1 of the Pennsylvania constitution.

In the ruling, Commonwealth Court President Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt wrote, “If presented to the people, a constitutional amendment to end Article VII, Section 1 requirement of in-person voting is likely to be adopted. But a constitutional amendment must be presented to the people and adopted into our fundamental law before legislation allowing no-excuse mail-in voting can be ‘placed upon our statute books.’”

Then-Democrat Governor Tom Wolf asked the state Supreme Court to keep the law in place during litigation.

As expected, the left-leaving PA Supreme Court granted Governor Wolf his request and overturned the state judge’s order.

Between ‘ballot harvesting’ (voter fraud), mail-in ballots and this aggressive motor voter registration plan (which is allowing non-citizens to vote), the American taxpayer in Pennsylvania is being deprived of their voices.

Democrats can’t win unless they cheat.