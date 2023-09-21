Tim Ballard Says He’s Suspicious of ‘False Allegations’ Made Public Against Him Just Days After Considering Run for Romney’s Senate Seat (VIDEO)

Sound of Freedom hero Tim Ballard released a video addressing the recent allegations that assert his June resignation from Operation Underground Railroad (OUR) was due to claims of sexual misconduct.

Ballard addressed the allegations in a video filmed right in front of Abraham Lincoln’s Cottage in Washington D.C.

The anti-human trafficking activist shared “Like Lincoln, who was in this house, I will not stop, I will not give up.”

Ballard continued “We are highly suspicious about the timing of such a statement… Given the close proximity to Mitt Romney’s announcement he is retiring and my own public comments that I am prayerfully considering running for public office.”

BREAKING: Tim Ballard releases new video slamming ‘false allegations’ against him, says they were timed to his testimony before Congress, Mitt Romney announcement “I will not stop, I will not give up” pic.twitter.com/SwBCWL9DHU — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) September 20, 2023

Per The Salt Lake Tribune:

Responding to a wave of damaging media stories and a condemnation by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Tim Ballard compared his tribulations to former President Abraham Lincoln in a video released Wednesday The anti-human-trafficking activist also suggested those stories were timed to coincide with Utah Republican Mitt Romney’s announcement that he would not seek a second term in 2024 and were meant to derail Ballard’s potential U.S. Senate bid next year. “I currently am under fire with false allegations from sources that we have not been able to determine yet,” Ballard said.“Like Lincoln — who was in this house — I will not stop, I will not give up,” he said, “no matter the pressure upon me. No matter the pain to me or to my family, because of lies, I will not.”

Just the last 7 days: Russel Brand

Tim Ballard

Elon Musk All accused of sex issues or fake financial crimes. If you effectively speak against the Regime, they will crush you. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 20, 2023

Read more details about the allegations below: