HERE WE GO: Sound of Freedom Hero Tim Ballard Accused of Sexual Misconduct Days After Announcing Possible Senate Run – LDS Church Condemns

Here we go.

Sound of Freedom hero Tim Ballard’s June resignation/removal from Operation Underground Railroad (OUR) was due to claims of sexual misconduct.

Ballard recently said he is considering a run for Mitt Romney’s senate seat after the Utah RINO announced his retirement.

According to VICE News, at least 7 women have accused Ballard of sexual misconduct.

Operation Underground Railroad told VICE News that Tim Ballard resigned on June 22, 2023. “He has permanently separated from O.U.R.”

According to a letter published by VICE News, an OUR employee who accompanied Ballard on an undercover operation accused him of sexual harassment.

“Several weeks ago, an OUR employee who accompanied Tim on an undercover operation filed a sexual harassment complaint against him with OUR’s HR department,” the July letter reads. “This resulted in an extensive internal investigation into Tim and his individual operational tactics and led to more women speaking up as part of the investigation process.

“It was ultimately revealed through disturbingly specific and parallel accounts, that Tim has been deceitfully and extensively grooming and manipulating multiple women for the past few years with the ultimate intent of coercing them to participate in sexual acts with him, under the premise of going where it takes and doing ‘whatever it takes’ to save a child.”

The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints condemned Ballard.

VICE News reported:

Tim Ballard’s exit from Operation Underground Railroad earlier this year followed an investigation into claims of sexual misconduct involving seven women, according to sources with direct knowledge of the organization. Sources familiar with the situation said that the self-styled anti-slavery activist, who appears to be preparing for a Senate run, invited women to act as his “wife” on undercover overseas missions ostensibly aimed at rescuing victims of sex trafficking. He would then allegedly coerce those women into sharing a bed or showering together, claiming that it was necessary to fool traffickers. Ballard, who was played by Jim Caviezel in the hit film Sound of Freedom, is said to have sent at least one woman a photo of himself in his underwear, festooned with fake tattoos, and to have asked another “how far she was willing to go,” in the words of a source, to save children. These sources requested anonymity because they fear retaliation. The total number of women involved is believed to be higher than seven, as that would only account for employees, not contractors or volunteers. One source close to OUR has detailed knowledge of Ballard making sexual advances to a volunteer using methods similar to those he allegedly used with OUR employees. Those methods are also consistent with his conduct toward another former volunteer who spoke to VICE News.

Tim Ballard recently took to social media to warn the public that “lies are coming.”

“The left has thrown everything at me,” Ballard said on social media.

Journalist Lynn Packer posted an update to the unproven claims against Ballard.

WATCH: