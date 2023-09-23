HERE WE GO! Texas GOP Leadership Votes 58-2 on Resolution Calling for House Speaker Dade Phelan to Step Down

Here we go!

Texas GOP leadership on Saturday in a 58-2 vote approved a resolution calling for House Speaker Dade Phelan to step down from his leadership position.

Ken Paxton on Saturday renewed his calls for drunk House Speaker Dade Phelan to resign.

“In May, I called on liberal Speaker Dade Phelan to resign after he was recorded numerous times presiding over the Texas House in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication. Despite this embarrassing conduct, and his continuing erratic behavior, Phelan has refused to resign,” Paxton said.

“He has also wasted millions of tax dollars on a politically motivated sham impeachment, killed a critical border security bill and empowered an Obama lawyer to stop conservative legislation. As the legislature prepares for an anticipated special session to provide children with more opportunities for quality education, it is critical that Dade Phelan resigns as Speaker or is removed from his leadership position,” he added.

Here is a video of Dade Phelan from May where he appears to be inebriated:

This is video from last night in the Texas House of Representatives where it appears that TX House Speaker Dade Phelan is either really drunk or having a stroke. pic.twitter.com/dbSG7AO30r — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 20, 2023

A couple of days later, Dade Phelan and other RINOs in the Texas House announced it would vote on a resolution to impeach Ken Paxton on unfounded charges.

Last Saturday Texas Senators acquitted Attorney General Ken Paxton on all 16 articles of impeachment brought against him.

Now it’s Dade Phelans’ turn!

Texas Republicans on Saturday voted on a resolution during the Senate Republican Executive Committee meeting in Corpus Christi calling for Dade Phelan to step down:

WHEREAS, Speaker Dade Phelan voted for the impeachment of Attorney General Warren Kenneth Paxton and through his leadership team pressured other House members to vote for the impeachment as well, and continues to defend this action despite the weaknesses of the case as demonstrated in the Senate trial that resulted in General Paxton’s acquittal; WHEREAS, Speaker Dade Phelan appointed nine (9) Democrats to chair important legislative committees, in direct defiance of the wishes of Republican voters and the Legislative Priorities

of the Republican Party of Texas; and WHEREAS, Speaker Dade Phelan ignored or actively undermined several GOP priorities during the regular session, failing to prioritize legislation to secure our borders and elections; and WHEREAS, new leadership is needed in the House of Representatives for the upcoming special session, and potential subsequent special sessions, to ensure that conservative priorities are achieved and members are no longer pressured to act and vote contrary to the platform, principles, and priorities of the Party they represent and its voters; now THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Republican Party of Texas calls on Speaker Dade Phelan to step down from his leadership role as Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, and to allow a new Speaker to be elected after a caucus vote in accordance with the Republican Party of Texas Platform; and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that should Speaker Dade Phelan fail to step down from the Speaker chair for this upcoming special session, the Republican representatives should vote to vacate the chair and allow for a new Speaker who has pledged to honor and support the priorities and principles of the Republican Party to be elected.

“The tides have completely turned against this backstabbing RINO after his failed attempt to remove AG,” attorney Rogan O’Handley, AKA, DC Draino, said on Saturday.