Texas AG Ken Paxton Tells Tucker He Was Delivered from Impeachment Trial Through Jesus Christ (VIDEO)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sat down with Tucker Carlson in his first interview since being acquitted.

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Saturday, AG Paxton was acquitted of all 16 articles of impeachment against him.

Tucker Carlson opened the exclusive interview by saying, “I’m fascinated by the fact you were impeached in the first place. How did this happen?”

Paxton replied, “First of all let me just say, as you read through this it’s very complicated, it’s crazy, I truly believe it became very political.”

He continued, “I am sitting here because my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and I was delivered.”

WATCH:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton opens up his interview with Tucker by saying he was delivered through this trial by Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/wikNvvV4P9 — Andrew Torba (@BasedTorba) September 21, 2023

Later in the interview, Paxton teased a possible run for U.S. Senate.

The recently acquitted AG entertained the idea of running after he called out Republican U.S. Senator of Texas John Cornyn for being a “puppet of the Bush family.”

Paxton told Tucker: “Everything is on the table for me…I think it’s time for somebody to step up and run against this guy.”

Ken Paxton suggests he could primary Sen. John Cornyn in 2026 https://t.co/4tZVh06nRe — POLITICO (@politico) September 21, 2023

Watch the full interview: