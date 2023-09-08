STUNNING: Ken Paxton Accuser and his Bushie Cohorts Went to FBI to Report on Paxton Without ANY Evidence of Wrongdoing – VIDEO

The Bushies and Karl Rove want Paxton gone. So they made up some accusations against him in an attempt to impeach him.

Attorney General Ken Paxton is the one man who has stood up against the Democrat-Marxist onslaught in the great state of Texas. Democrats and Secret Sleeper Republicans hate him for this.

On Tuesday, the Texas Senate opened the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton, which could result in his removal from office.

The Republican-led Texas House in May impeached highly popular Attorney General Ken Paxton over allegations of misconduct. The 20 articles include “bribery, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust” – according to the Associated Press.

Paxton was placed on administrative leave until the result of the Senate trial.

Ken Paxton was impeached by the Republican-led House (85 Rs to 64 Ds). The vote tally: 121 ayes – 23 nays – 2 ‘present not voting.’ For final removal, it would require a 2/3 vote in the Senate.

The impeachment comes after Paxton called on Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan to resign and accused him of being drunk in the Capitol – which he was. The RINOs in Texas like in every state are in war with Democrats against their MAGA base. Paxton’s impeachment is a prime example of this. The RINOs do not care if Democrats steal the elections or destroy the state. They just want Paxton gone.

Stunning. The Ken Paxton accuser Ryan Vassar took the stand in the Texas Senate on Thursday in the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton. Attorney Mitch Little ate him alive.

Mitch Little and his RINO cohorts went to the FBI to report on Ken Paxton without ANY evidence of wrongdoing. Little admitted this during his testimony today.

Via Conservative Treehouse.