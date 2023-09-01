Speaker McCarthy Says He Won’t Open Impeachment Inquiry Against Joe Biden without Floor Vote

It appears McCarthy is backing down after claiming he will look at opening a Biden impeachment inquiry without a floor vote since several Republican lawmakers are not convinced there is enough evidence of Biden corruption.

Because bank statements, informants, witnesses, credible whistleblowers, emails, WhatsApp messages and documents from Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell isn’t enough evidence.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said he will not open an impeachment inquiry without a formal vote on the House floor.

House Republicans currently have a slim majority of 222 to 212 and one vacancy.

McCarthy is now backing down as he continues to kick the can down the road.

“That’s why, if we move forward with an impeachment inquiry, it would occur through a vote on the floor of the People’s House and not through a declaration by one person,” McCarthy told Breitbart’s Matt Boyle on Friday.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made clear to Breitbart News on Friday that if House Republicans move forward with an impeachment inquiry into Democrat President Joe Biden, the move would come not as an announcement from him or anyone else, but from a formal vote on the floor of the House. “To open an impeachment inquiry is a serious matter, and House Republicans would not take it lightly or use it for political purposes. The American people deserve to be heard on this matter through their elected representatives,” McCarthy told Breitbart News. “That’s why, if we move forward with an impeachment inquiry, it would occur through a vote on the floor of the People’s House and not through a declaration by one person.” Doing so would require a majority—at least 218 votes, assuming the House is at full attendance for such a vote—of members of the House to vote for such a move. While opening a formal impeachment inquiry is not a vote to impeach the president, it is a massive escalation by the lower chamber of Congress towards doing so—and it would also provide the House with extraordinary new investigative and law enforcement powers in terms of compelling testimony, enforcing subpoenas, and digging into Biden’s behavior and the culture of corruption surrounding the president.

This is why the Democrats always win.

In 2019, then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi authorized an impeachment inquiry against President Trump over Ukraine without a full House vote.

Democrats are destroying the country on every front. They are stealing our freedoms and have indicted Donald Trump, the leading Republican candidate with 91 bogus charges.

Trump was processed and booked at a Georgia jail this month for non-crimes and the weak Republicans can’t even commit to an impeachment investigation against Joe Biden, one of the most crooked and corrupt politicians in US history!