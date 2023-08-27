Weak: Speaker Kevin McCarthy Still Will Not Commit to Impeachment Inquiry But Dances Around the Idea (VIDEO)

Speaker Kevin McCarthy joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this weekend. Bartiromo opened up the discussion asking McCarthy if he will launch an impeachment investigation.

McCarthy balked once again. This guy is so weak. Democrats are destroying the country on every front. They are stealing our freedoms and have indicted the leading Republican with 91 bogus charges on speech charges. And McCarthy is still talking about someday, possibly, if the stars align, he will open an impeachment inquiry!

Maria Bartiromo: Will you bring an impeachment inquiry against President Biden this September? Kevin McCarthy: (filibustering) Well, Maria, first you’ve got to understand, only because Republicans took the majority have we found out what President Biden told us when he was running for office is not true. He said he never had any dealings with his son’s business, that he never even talked to him. We’ve now found out not only did he call into the meetings, he went to dinner. And after the dinner, Hunter Biden got a new Porsche, that there was 3.5 million transferred. We now found out, as he was a sitting vice president, the family created 20 shell companies. They received 16 of 17 payments from Romania while he was vice president. We now found that the money would flow to nine family members. He has to continue to change this. But since then, we found a movement of his administration of weaponization. We found that now the special prosecutor, David Weiss, actually let the statute of limitations run out on Hunter Biden’s taxes. We found that the FBI actually informed Hunter Biden and the inaugural committee prior to our ability to go and interview him. We also have a DOJ that tried to give a sweetheart deal to Hunter Biden and the judge said ‘no.’ So if you look at all the information we have been able to gather so far, it is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry. And just so your viewers understand what that means, that provides Congress the apex of legal power to get all the information they need, because remember what’s laying out there right now we have an Attorney General that could have lied to the American public, which he is now named a special prosecutor. They have said two different things. And you have Gary Shapely on a little later today, IRS whistleblowers that have come forward that show that there’s two forms of justice when it comes to America. But now when you look at this, it looks like a culture of corruption that’s been happening within the entire Biden family. You’ve got to be able to answer that to the American public. The American public deserves that answer. Who’s lying, what information went on, who paid and what foreign governments. When you found now that we know that an FBI actually had an informant, which got to a form of a 1023 claiming that they had bribed then Vice President and saying that we would never find the money because they went through shell companies.

That was his way of saying, “No, Maria there are no plans to hold Joe Biden accountable.”

Kevin McCarthy is part of the problem. The Marxists are inside the gate and McCarthy refuses to act.

If he was a true leader he would have called Congress back to launch an impeachment weeks ago.

Via Sunday Morning Futures.