SICK! Joe Biden Claims He Went to Ground Zero Day After 9/11 – THIS NEVER HAPPENED – He Was in DC For a Senate Session (VIDEO)

Joe Biden is a sick and evil man. He is also a pathological liar.

80-year-old Biden arrived in Alaska on Friday afternoon to deliver remarks on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Nearly 3,000 Americans died on September 11, 2001, and Biden opened his remarks by talking about himself and cracking jokes.

“The governor and I have something in common: we’re both from Scranton, Pennsylvania. I wish I had him playing on my high school ball club when I was playing. I could’ve been an All-American hahaha,” Biden said.

Biden also lied about visiting Ground Zero the day after the 9/11 attacks.

“Ground Zero in New York — I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. I felt like I was looking through the gates of hell,” Biden said.

This is a brazen lie.

Joe Biden was in Washington DC for a Senate session on September 12, 2001.

Here's Biden on the Senate floor at 1:45 pm on 09/12/01 pic.twitter.com/WS3sXT62h0 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 11, 2023

Then-Senator Joe Biden didn’t visit Ground Zero until over a week after the attacks.

VIDEO:

BIDEN: “Ground Zero in New York — I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. I felt like I was looking through the gates of hell.” On September 12, 2001, Biden was in Washington, D.C., for a Senate session. pic.twitter.com/vUyu63KXcV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 11, 2023

Biden is the first US president in 22 years to depart from the tradition of visiting the attack sites on the anniversary of 9/11.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy said Joe Biden won’t be attending the 9/11 ceremony because it has been 22 years since the attacks.

“When I asked a White House official why it is that President Biden was here and missing the 9/11 commemorations at the attack sites, the analogy that I was given is that 22 years after Pearl Harbor, U.S. presidents were not still going to visit Hawaii,” Peter Doocy said.

Biden’s shameful excuse is also a lie.

JFK visited the USS Arizona Memorial in 1963 and laid a wreath for those who perished in the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack.