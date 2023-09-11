SICK! Joe Biden Claims He Went to Ground Zero Day After 9/11 – THIS NEVER HAPPENED – He Was in DC For a Senate Session (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden is a sick and evil man. He is also a pathological liar.

80-year-old Biden arrived in Alaska on Friday afternoon to deliver remarks on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Nearly 3,000 Americans died on September 11, 2001, and Biden opened his remarks by talking about himself and cracking jokes.

“The governor and I have something in common: we’re both from Scranton, Pennsylvania. I wish I had him playing on my high school ball club when I was playing. I could’ve been an All-American hahaha,” Biden said.

Biden also lied about visiting Ground Zero the day after the 9/11 attacks.

“Ground Zero in New York — I remember standing there the next day and looking at the building. I felt like I was looking through the gates of hell,” Biden said.

This is a brazen lie.

Joe Biden was in Washington DC for a Senate session on September 12, 2001.

Then-Senator Joe Biden didn’t visit Ground Zero until over a week after the attacks.

VIDEO:

Biden is the first US president in 22 years to depart from the tradition of visiting the attack sites on the anniversary of 9/11.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy said Joe Biden won’t be attending the 9/11 ceremony because it has been 22 years since the attacks.

“When I asked a White House official why it is that President Biden was here and missing the 9/11 commemorations at the attack sites, the analogy that I was given is that 22 years after Pearl Harbor, U.S. presidents were not still going to visit Hawaii,” Peter Doocy said.

Biden’s shameful excuse is also a lie.

JFK visited the USS Arizona Memorial in 1963 and laid a wreath for those who perished in the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

