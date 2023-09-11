UNBELIEVABLE: Joe Biden Opens 9/11 Remarks in Alaska by Joking About His High School Ball Club (VIDEO)

The hits just keep coming…

After spending a few days in India and Vietnam, Joe Biden on Monday arrived in Alaska to deliver remarks on 9/11.

The Regime sent Kamala Harris to Ground Zero to participate in the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in New York while Biden shuffled around in Alaska.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked White House staffers why Joe Biden won’t be attending the 9/11 ceremony.

White House staffers callously brushed off the question and said it has been 22 years since the Twin Towers were attacked and 3,000 Americans lost their lives so there is no point in Biden visiting the site of any of the attacks.

“When I asked a White House official why it is that President Biden was here and missing the 9/11 commemorations at the attack sites, the analogy that I was given is that 22 years after Pearl Harbor, U.S. presidents were not still going to visit Hawaii,” Peter Doocy said.

Biden’s shameful excuse is also a lie.

JFK visited the USS Arizona Memorial in 1963 and laid a wreath for those who perished in the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack.

Joe Biden opened up his 9/11 remarks in Alaska by talking about himself.

“The governor and I have something in common: we’re both from Scranton, Pennsylvania. I wish I had him playing on my high school ball club when I was playing. I could’ve been an All-American,” Biden said.

Nearly 3,000 Americans died on September 11, 2001, and Joe Biden marked the 22-year anniversary by talking about himself from a place thousands of miles away from the attack sites.

WATCH: