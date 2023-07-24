“Border Patrol Knows It’s Here and They Allow It” – Cartel Builds Bridge From Mexico to US with Permission From Biden Regime (VIDEO)

Guest post by David Greyson

Ben Bergquam, host of Law and Border on Real America’s Voice was at the southern border in Yuma, Arizona to report on the invasion by illegals and drugs supplied by the cartel.

Bergquam posted a video to Twitter documenting a makeshift bridge that was built by the Mexican cartel to make illegal crossings easier.

“The cartel built a bridge from Mexico to the U.S., so illegals don’t have to get their feet wet walking across the river and Border Patrol, Secretary Mayorkas and Joe Biden are allowing it here in Yuma, Arizona,” Bergquam said.

“The Border Patrol knows it’s here and they allow it. They fly over this every single day in the helicopter…they let it stay and they let people keep coming,” he added.

WATCH:

Cartel Creates Bridge into the US, Border Patrol Does Nothing@BenBergquam: “This is simply to allow more illegals to invade America. Border patrol knows it’s here and they allow it.” #bordercrisis #BorderInvasion #IllegalImmigration #BidenBorderCrisis Watch LIVE➡… pic.twitter.com/6uBlP7gAV6 — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) July 22, 2023

On Friday Ben Berquam documented a massive group of illegal aliens from Africa and the Middle East in Lukeville, Arizona.

The illegal aliens are all military-aged males.

WATCH:

Breaking! Massive group of illegals in Lukeville, Arizona! Our country is being overrun! This is why they stole it in 2020 from @realDonaldTrump and stole it in 2022 from @KariLake! #BidenBorderInvasion Law & Border – Real Americas Voice News @RealAmVoice… pic.twitter.com/TYuAORS0pI — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) July 21, 2023

Department of Homeland Security Chief Mayorkas, under Joe Biden, has allowed approximately 7 million illegals to cross over the US border.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) introduced Articles of Impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas in May.

“Our Southern border is being invaded, overrun & ignored. 1000s of illegal aliens, tons of drugs & even terrorists cross our border every day. Secretary Mayorkas is responsible, Greene tweeted.