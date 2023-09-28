Senate Unanimously Votes to Restore Dress Code in Humiliating Rebuke to Chuck Schumer and Slob Fetterman

The Senate voted unanimously to restore the dress code for men Wednesday evening in a humiliating rebuke to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) who unilaterally dropped the unwritten but traditional dress code to accommodate the arrested development obsession of Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) to dress like a teenage pothead.

The resolution was introduced by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and co-sponsored by Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), and includes a provision mandating a two-thirds vote to make any changes–a slap at Schumer. The dress code will be enforced by the Senate Sergeant at Arms.

The blowback against Schumer and Fetterman lowering the standards of the Senate was such that Schumer brought the resolution to the floor and both voted for the resolution.

C-SPAN’s Craig Caplan posted about the resolution being brought to the floor for a vote:

“Schumer now on Senate floor addressing the Senate dress code…Schumer supporting Machin-Romney Senate dress code resolution: “Though we’ve never had an official dress code, the events over the past week have made us all feel as though formalizing one is the right path forward.”…Schumer on Senate dress code resolution: “I deeply appreciate Senator Fetterman working with me to come to an agreement that we all find acceptable.”

“Manchin on his resolution with Romney codifying a Senate dress code for Senate Sergant At Arms to enforce: “Just after a week ago, we learned there were not in fact any written rules about the Senators, and what they could and could not wear on the floor.”…Romney on his resolution with Manchin on the Senate dress code: “We want those who serve inside this room in this hall to show a level of dignity and respect, which is consistant with the sacrifice they made and with the beauty of the surroundings.”

“Senate passed the Manchin-Romney resolution offered by Schumer clarifying the dress code for the floor of the Senate (S. Res. 376) by unanimous consent.”

Earlier Wednesday Fetterman told a Democrat caucus meeting he would start wearing a suit on the Senate floor. The resolution only covers the Senate floor, leaving Fetterman free to wear his shorts and hoodies to committee hearings and all senators to continue their pratice of voting from the doorway of the cloak room when casually dressed.

After the vote Fetterman responded online with a snark meme photo of actor Kevin James:

Text of Manchin’s resolution: