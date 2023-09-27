Slob Fetterman Backs Down on Senate Dress Code: Report

After a week-and-a-half of taunting Republicans over Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) dropping the chamber’s dress code to accommodate his arrested development obsession with wearing only hoodies and shorts at work, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is backing down and will wear a suit when presiding over the Senate or speaking and voting on the floor in the chamber, according to a report by Punchbowl News reporter Heather Caygle. Apparently Fetterman will still dress like a slob at committee hearings or when voting from the cloak room, however.

“Some Senate fashion NEWS: Sen. John Fetterman said during Dem lunch he will wear a suit when speaking or presiding over the chamber. If not in a suit, Fetterman will vote from the cloakroom, per sources familiar with the discussion…This comes after Sen. Manchin was circulating a Senate dress code resolution. The SHORTS resolution, as @burgessev wrote yesterday.

Burgess Evans reported Tuesday on the resolution by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), “Got ahold of Manchin’s dress code resolution. It’s called “SHow Our Respect To the Senate Resolution’’ or the ‘‘SHORTS Resolution.” It only pertains to men, and says they must wear a “coat, tie, and slacks or other long pants””

Fetterman joked about the dress code controversy Tuesday night on MSNBC, “⁦Ted Cruz⁩ could show up dressed like Spiderman and I would be a-okay with that. I do think we have more important kinds of things to be worrying about, you know, whether it’s gold bars in a mattress or whether it’s the shutdown or the impeachment”

Last week Fetterman attacked Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) over her ‘Beetlejuice; scandal, “I figure if I take up vaping and grabbing the hog during a live musical, they’ll make me a folk hero.”

Fetterman also went after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for showing pictures of Hunter Biden at a Congressional hearing, “Her platform, you know, really, she runs on more and more dingaling, you know, pics, you know, on in the meetings over in Congress”

Fetterman attacked Republicans as a group, “After a long week of whining about my outfit choices, the GOP is heading home. Good thing they didn’t have anything important to do this week…”

Fetterman mocked Republicans and used his attire as a bargaining chip for Ukraine funding, “If those jagoffs in the House stop trying to shut our government down, and fully support Ukraine, then I will save democracy by wearing a suit on the Senate floor next week.”

Fetterman presided over the Senate last week wearing his slob attire, observing, “The world didn’t spin off its axis. You know, I just did it…I think we will still go on.”

After all the tough talk, mocking and bravado, the 54-year-old Fetterman backed down and agreed to dress like a grown-up while on the Senate floor.