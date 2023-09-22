Project Veritas CEO Hannah Giles Releases Statement on Suspension of All Operations

Project Veritas suspended all operations this week and laid off its remaining journalists just months after the organization’s board ousted its founder James O’Keefe. Since then the organization has been under siege by staff revolts, board chaos, poor fundraising, and ongoing prosecutions and litigation by Democrats and the Biden regime.
Project Veritas was one of the most consequential and feared conservative news outlets in the country for the past decade. Democrats and corrupt public officials grew to hate its founder O’Keefe and his organization after years of exposing public fraud and corruption.
James O’Keefe left as Project Veritas’ CEO in February after a dispute with the organization’s board when O’Keefe tried to fire the Chief Financial Officer Tom O’Hara. This then set off a staff conflict where 18 Veritas staffers demanded James resign. Once James was pushed out, then the staffers loyal to O’Keefe left.
Veritas removed O’Keefe from the board on April 24 and formally fired May 15.
BREAKING: Project Veritas suspends all operations effective immediately.
CEO @HannahMGiles and Jen Kiyak of Human Resources cite financial ruin as reason for additional layoffs on 9/20/23 leaving merely a handful of employees left.
All investigations halted as of today.
— Bobby Harr (@BobbyHReports) September 20, 2023
On Thursday, Project Veritas CEO Hannah Giles released the following statement on this devastating news.
For more than a decade, Project Veritas has led the pursuit of transparency and truth in the media and other powerful institutions.
Due to various events and circumstances, we are making changes in the operations of our organization including laying off additional employees. Our hearts go out to our colleagues and their families as this difficult transition occurs, and we thank them for their dedication and hard work and hope for the best new opportunities for them.
Project Veritas is continuing to operate, but we are pausing our fundraising efforts and proactively taking steps to honor our donors’ expectations and to preserve the trust the American people have placed in us.
We are incredibly grateful for everyone who supports us in fulfilling our mission. It is our sincere hope that Project Veritas can continue many more years of delivering truth for the American people.
Hannah Giles, CEO, Project Veritas