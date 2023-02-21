THIRD PROJECT VERITAS SOURCE: Project Veritas Reporters Waiting on Details from Board Meeting to Act

UPDATE: From a third Project Veritas reporter below.

As reported earlier – On Monday, James O’Keefe was fired by the board of the media organization he founded 13 years ago. He gave a 45 minute going away speech yesterday to staff. The speech was later leaked to The Gateway Pundit and several news outlets.

Today, the reporters who are loyal to O’Keefe have told the board that unless they resign today, they are all quitting as a bloc.

This matches the loss of nearly 100,000 followers of PV on Twitter in one day. According to one PV insider about the current Project Veritas board member Matt Tyrmand: “Tyrmand is in full panic mode. We’re all about to walk out after an emergency board meeting tomorrow unless they all resign. All the real journalists here are out and they won’t have anyone left to do the real work that made this place great.”

Project Veritas has repeatedly released amazing undercover journalism exclusives, including major reporting on sacred left-wing institutions such as ACORN, National Public Radio, Hillary Clinton, Teacher Unions, Planned Parenthood, Jeffrey Epstein, 2020 Voter Fraud, and more. O’Keefe’s leadership of Project Veritas has resulted in a great deal of news being reported that otherwise would never have come out.

And explosively O’Keefe and Project Veritas this past month had a series of explosive reports on Pfizer where Dr. Jordon Walker admitted on camera that the pharmaceutical company systemically altered, edited, and ‘evolved’ the virus, as well as admitting a series of side-effects from supposedly safe COVID vaccines that the mainstream media labels disinformation.

The PV insider added, “The only thing that makes sense is that someone on the board of the organization is trying to destroy it from within. There’s no other explanation.”

Within the past hour we heard from a second source inside the PV organization.

We were told, “Can confirm your reporting from earlier – Today’s the day.”

And this… “The entire journalism department is ready to walk.”

UPDATE: (10:45) From a third Project Veritas reporter – The reporters are waiting for the PV Board to meet today. There may not be a walkout planned according to this reporter.