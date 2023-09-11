Peter Doocy Reveals White House’s SHAMEFUL Excuse For Joe Biden Skipping 9/11 Memorial Ceremony (VIDEO)

The Regime sent Kamala Harris to Ground Zero to participate in the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in New York City while Joe Biden heads to Alaska.

Kamala Harris giggled and smiled at the 9/11 memorial service.

After spending a few days in India and Vietnam, Joe Biden will travel to Alaska and spend 9/11 far, far away from Ground Zero.

Biden enraged 9/11 families for being the first US President in 22 years to not visit any of the 9/11 sites on the anniversary of the attacks.

“It’s no surprise to me that he’s not coming to Ground Zero or any of the 9/11 sites,” Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Donald Arias, who lost his brother Adam during the attacks, told “Fox & Friends First” Monday.

“And quite frankly, I prefer he stay away anyway. We will be spared one of his stories of how he can relate, like he did with the people of Lahaina, how he can relate because of a kitchen fire. We can do without that.”

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked White House staffers why Joe Biden won’t be attending the 9/11 ceremony.

White House staffers callously brushed off the question and said it has been 22 years since the Twin Towers were attacked and 3,000 Americans lost their lives so there is no point in Biden visiting the site of any of the attacks.

“When I asked a White House official why it is that President Biden was here and missing the 9/11 commemorations at the attack sites, the analogy that I was given is that 22 years after Pearl Harbor, U.S. presidents were not still going to visit Hawaii,” Peter Doocy said.

“It has been 22 years since the attacks, Jack,” – Joe Biden, probably.

Disgraceful.

Biden’s shameful excuse is also a lie.

JFK visited the USS Arizona Memorial in 1963 and laid a wreath for those who perished in the Pearl Harbor attack.