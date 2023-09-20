Peruvian Illegal Alien Released Into US by Biden Regime Brutally Murders American in Houston



Roberto Emilio Vasquez-Santamaria

Joe Biden’s America.

64-year-old Roberto Emilio Vasquez-Santamaria, an illegal immigrant from Peru who invaded in May, brutally murdered a 40-year-old American citizen in Houston on Monday.

Roberto Emilio Vasquez-Santamaria illegally passed into Eagle Pass, Texas in May and was released into the country by the Biden Regime with a “court date” set for 2025.

According to reports, the American victim was found dead with blunt force injuries to the head.

Fox News reported:

An illegal immigrant from Peru – who was released into the U.S. only a few months ago before being charged with murder this week – is accused of killing a U.S. citizen, the Maverick County Sheriff confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday. The sheriff confirmed that the victim is a 40-year-old male from Houston, and said that there was a “struggle” and the victim was found dead at a house in Eagle Pass, Texas with blunt force injuries to the head. Fox News reported Tuesday that 64-year-old Roberto Emilio Vasquez-Santamaria was charged with murder after being arrested in connection to the homicide that took place Monday. Multiple Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources told Fox that the Peruvian national crossed illegally into Eagle Pass – a key crossing area for illegal immigrants seeking entry into the United States — in May. He was processed by Border Patrol for release with a Notice to Appear (NTA) in court for immigration removal proceedings. That court date was not until 2025. He was transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) who released him into the care of a non-governmental organization and enrolled in monitoring via Alternatives to Detention (ATD). Sources stressed to Fox that Border Patrol itself does not determine the release policy of illegal immigrants into the interior, and agents are carrying out policies set by the Biden administration.

Eagle Pass, Texas is being overrun by military-aged males from South and Central America, Africa, Middle East and Asia.

Over 4,000 illegals crossed into Eagle Pass, Texas earlier Wednesday.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin shows a massive group of mainly military-aged single men waiting to be processed into the U.S. by the Border Patrol.

There’s a ‘never-ending line’ of illegals pouring in, Melugin said.

Rolando Salinas Jr., the Democrat mayor of Eagle Pass, signed an emergency declaration due to the surge of illegal aliens.

“Today, Mayor Rolando Salinas, Jr. issued and signed an emergency delcartion due to the severe undocumented immigrant surge into the City of Eagle Pass, Texas,” the declaration said.