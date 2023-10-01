Pelosi to Accompany Body Of Feinstein Back to San Francisco

Democrat Rep. Nancy Pelosi will accompany the body of Dianne Feinstein back to San Francisco, California on a military jet on Saturday. 90-year-old Feinstein passed away on Thursday at her home in Washington D.C.

Pelosi and Feinstein have been friends for many years and were also neighbors in San Francisco.

According to a spokesperson for the late Senator, her daughter Katherine Feinstein will also be on the flight. As of now, the family has not announced any memorial plan details. The plane is due into San Francisco International Airport Saturday evening.

Politico reported:

Rep. Nancy Pelosi will accompany the body of late Sen. Dianne Feinstein back to California on a U.S. military plane Saturday following a House vote passing a stopgap funding patch. “The House has finished voting, and Speaker Pelosi will accompany Senator Feinstein on her final journey home to San Francisco,” a spokesperson for the Democratic speaker emerita said. The two California Democrats served together in Congress for decades. Back in San Francisco, they were neighbors and friends. Pelosi’s daughter Nancy Corinne was also close to Feinstein. A spokesperson for Feinstein said the late senator’s daughter, Katherine Feinstein, would also be on the government plane that was authorized by the White House. Her family has not yet announced memorial plans. The plane is expected to land at San Francisco International Airport around 6 p.m. local time. Members of the public won’t be able to access the area or see the runway from the road.

The Gateway Pundit Recently reported that California Governor Gavin Newsom will be searching for a replacement for Feinstein and vows to choose a black woman.

California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom will choose Dianne Feinstein’s replacement.

Feinstein was also one of the most corrupt Senators, and that is saying a lot. She served on the Senate Intelligence Panel yet she was caught with a Chinese spy on her payroll — a man she had employed and paid for over 20 years.

Feinstein reportedly ‘found out’ that her staffer was a Chinese spy in 2013–while she was the Chairwoman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. The Chinese spy mysteriously appeared on the scene in 1993 just ONE YEAR after Feinstein was elected to the Senate in 1992.