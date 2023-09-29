Governor Newsom Will Pick Feinstein’s Replacement, Vows to Choose Black Woman

California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom will choose Dianne Feinstein’s replacement.

Dianne Feinstein died Thursday night at the age of 90. She was the longest-serving woman in the US Senate.

Feinstein was also one of the most corrupt Senators, and that is saying a lot. She served on the Senate Intelligence Panel yet she was caught with a Chinese spy on her payroll — a man she had employed and paid for over 20 years.

Feinstein reportedly ‘found out’ that her staffer was a Chinese spy in 2013–while she was the Chairwoman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. The Chinese spy mysteriously appeared on the scene in 1993 just ONE YEAR after Feinstein was elected to the Senate in 1992.

Dianne Feinstein and her 3rd husband Richard Blum (he’s now dead) whom she married in 1980 also made MILLIONS of dollars off of their financial interests in China.

Newsom is going to replace Feinstein with a black woman.

NBC News reported:

As California’s political class on Friday mourns the death of Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, it is also privately buzzing about what happens to her now-vacant Senate seat. Feinstein had already announced she would not run for re-election in 2024, triggering a competitive election to select a successor. Now, her death will force Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint a replacement to serve out the remainder of the term — a politically fraught decision he has been dreading having to make. An appointment could upend California’s blockbuster Senate primary, which pits high-profile Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter, and Barbara Lee against each other ahead of an all-party primary in March.

Earlier this month on “Meet the Press,” Newsom said he would make an “interim appointment” and suggested he would choose a black woman to replace Feinstein.

Newsom is now looking to appoint Feinstein’s replacement. This means California will have two Senators who were not elected by the people.

Recall that Newsom appointed Alex Padilla to replace Kamala Harris.

Did Alex Padilla illegally purchase his senate seat?

Alex Padilla is a crooked Democrat politician who has been swimming in the California swamp for decades.

Republicans on the House Oversight and House Administration Committees previously demanded an investigation into Alex Padilla over a “highly questionable” taxpayer-funded $35 million no-bid contract his office gave to a firm linked to the Biden campaign.

Padilla’s office took grant money from a Coronavirus stimulus package and funneled it to the Biden-linked firm to influence the federal election.

“As you know, the use of HAVA funds for voter contact is a violation of the law,” Republican lawmakers wrote. “According to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, HAVA grants cannot be used to get out the vote or encourage voting.”

“Secretary Padilla’s decision to fast-track a no-bid contract to a pro-Biden firm raises serious ethical and legal questions and we must have answers immediately,” GOP Rep. Comer said in a statement to Fox News. “It appears taxpayer funds were illegally allocated by Padilla’s office to enable Democrat operatives to contact voters and potentially have access to sensitive voter information.”

California is the ultimate swamp. No doubt Feinstein’s replacement will be someone even more evil and radical.