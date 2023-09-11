Overstock.com Founder Patrick Byrne PLEDGES $100K TO ENRIQUE TARRIO’S DEFENSE FUND IF WE THE PEOPLE MATCH IT!! Please Donate and Help Enrique Fight For Decades of His Life! – VIDEO

Overstock.com Founder and American Entrepreneur Patrick Byrne pledged to match $100,000 to Enrique Tarrio’s Defense Fund if the he can raise $100,000 through his GiveSendGo account! So far, thanks in part to our incredible GP audience, we have reached $44,689! Only $55,000 more to go and Byrne will match our donations! We can do this together!

Byrne announced this generous offer on a Gateway Pundit Twitter Space Friday night and surprised an audibly emotional Tarrio. Tarrio had called into the Space from his jail cell. Listen to the clip here:

Tarrio needs this break after being crushed last week at his sentencing after the Dishonorable Judge Kelly sentenced him to 22 years in prison. His life-savings have been depleted and he needs a top-notch appeals lawyer that is not afraid to go up against the Biden Regime.

PLEASE HELP ENRIQUE REACH $100,000 FOR HIS LEGAL EXPENSE SO PATRIOT PATRICK BYRNE WILL MATCH IT!

“Patrick Byrne is a true Patriot,” sad Tina Ryan of Citizens Against Political Persecution. “While much of the world has turned their back on Enrique Tarrio, who was wrongfully convicted of ‘Seditious Conspiracy’ by a low I.Q, liberal and biased D.C. jury, Patrick Byrne has stepped up to the plate to offer help. I also want to acknowledge and thank the rest of the generous Patriots who have donated what they can afford to Enrique- times are tough and your sacrifice of even a few dollars mean the world to him. So do your prayers. We are in this together. If they can do this to Enrique Tarrio, they can do this to any one of us.”

“The Feds asked me to LIE about President Trump in order to indict him,” Tarrio told us last week. “I told them to pound sand, and because I refused to lie about President Trump it cost me twenty-two years of my life. I could have been home a long time ago. I could be in my warm ass bed right now, laughing at the world, without a problem…but I just couldn’t do it. I WOULDN’T DO IT. Everything they wanted me to say was fabricated. I refused to sign their work of fiction. I want to be unequivocally clear- I have no connection to President Trump or anyone in his family whatsoever. The connection simply just does NOT exist and never did. They literally wanted me to lie.”

PLEASE HELP ENRIQUE TARRIO FIGHT FOR HIS FREEDOM HERE.

Tarrio opened up to the Gateway Pundit after he was sentenced to decades in prison by the Dishonorable Judge Kelly last Tuesday. He told us that the prosecutors in the Department of Justice attempted to coerce him in “a shakedown” into signing a false statement that would implicate President Trump by swearing that “through several degrees of separation and connections, Tarrio had communicated with Trump regarding ‘plans’ for January 6th.”

Patrick Byrne is also the founder of the America Project and publisher of DeepCapture.com. We spoke Byrne last night and this is what he told us:

“That conference call (Twitter Space) was the first time I’ve communicated with Enrique, but it is clear to me that the government has gone rouge in prosecuting him. He has gotten 22 years and he wasn’t even in the city and there is no evidence of any organized scheme as far as what has reached the public. Another Proud Boy (Joe Biggs) got sentenced to 17 years for shaking a fence. Meanwhile there are guys who fire bombed police cars with police in them in New York who get a couple of years, and there are people who burned down federal buildings in Seattle and Oregon with feds inside them, yet sh*t nothing happens to these people…or maybe it is slaps on the wrist stuff. Yet here is this guy who get 17 years for shaking a fence and Enrique Tarrio getting 22 years for ‘a state of mind’- we have crossed over into totalitarianism and somebody has to say it. First, I do not buy that Enrique Tarrio is a white supremacist, the guy from what I understand is half black and Cuban. Yet we have crossed the rubicon, with people getting 22 years for a ‘state of mind’ that you can’t even really say what it was, and with no evidence, and a guy is getting 17 year of shaking a fence- this sort of asymmetry in justice and the selective outrage the establishment is displaying is juvenile, its transparent…it is exactly what we were warned about as one of the lesson of World War II.

They try to teach us the lesson from World War Two was ‘don’t be nationalistic’. The correct lesson from World War Two is that when anyone comes to challenge the values of ‘political liberalism’- which is our system- including the rule of law, the rights of the accused, free speech, etc.- when anyone comes to challenge that that we have to stand up and defend those values immediately. That is the true lesson of World War II. And I know all kinds of people all my life that have espoused those kinds of claims who are just hiding under their desks- intellectuals that I have known all my life that I have studied under and respected- turns out they stand for nothing of what they said. THEY STAND FOR NOTHING. All the principles they have been espousing their whole lives at the Universities- they wouldn’t say sh*t if they had a mouth full of it. They are just letting it all happen.”

PLEASE HELP ENRIQUE REACH $100,000 FOR HIS LEGAL EXPENSE SO PATRIOT PATRICK BYRNE WILL MATCH IT!

During the Space, Tarrio told our audience in detail about his closed door meeting with Head Prosecutors Jocelyn Ballentine and Jason McCullough of the Department of Justice. FBI Special Agent Kate Camilleri was also present, a second lead FBI agent in the case, a fifth government official and Tarrio’s two attorneys. We are working on identifying the second FBI Agent and fifth government official in the room. These are very serious allegations that can cost these swamp creatures their careers, put them behind bars and get Tarrio out.

Tarrio honorably refused to sign the Fed’s unscrupulous cooperation deal and opted to tell the truth. Instead of lying and screwing over President Trump and all his supporters, Tarrio instead took his chances and opted to go to trial in the notorious Kangaroo Courtroom of Washington D.C. This reporter remembers how hopeful Tarrio was in the American Judicial system, and how he truly believed he would be found not-guilty once a jury saw the incredible amount of exculpatory evidence.This reporter remembers how hopeful Tarrio was in the American Judicial system, and how he truly believed he would be found not-guilty once a jury saw the incredible amount of exculpatory evidence. This reporter did not have the heart to tell him at the time, but knew he was wrong. It was heartbreaking to witness.

PLEASE HELP ENRIQUE TARRIO FIGHT FOR HIS FREEDOM HERE.

“I am incredibly proud of Enrique Tarrio,” said Tina Ryan of Citizens Against Political Persecution. “Like him or not, he is an American hero. Tarrio could have taken the easy way out, knowing the magnitude of the charges he was facing with the power of the entire Regime crushing him. The Regime locked him in a cage for a year, tortured him with solitary confinement and other abuses. Once they thought they broke him, they brought him in a room and tried to bully this man to LIE. Tarrio showed real courage- he showed himself to be a man of integrity in the end. He refused to lie and testify against President Trump- even if that meant sacrificing decades of his life in a miserable cold cell, away from his life he loved so much. I am begging the American public to please click on his GiveSendGo link and send whatever it is you can afford, even just a couple of dollars. You can even send prayers. It is so important to the future of this country that Enrique Tarrio is able to successfully appeal his case and possibly take it to the Supreme Court. The public must be made aware of this allegation that the Biden Regime, like mobsters, tried to bully a tortured man into lying under oath about the 45th President of the United States so they could put him in jail. Because Tarrio did not lie, Trump’s chances of winning his D.C. case are stronger, and will be only be made more powerful once this information is verified through the appeals process. He helped preserve the right for ALL OF US to vote for President Trump again in 2024.”

Patrick Byrnes also expressed his frustration with the GOP House OF Representative regarding their lack of an investigation into January 6th:

“This House under McCarthy is such a bunch of weak kittens, especially compared with how Pelosi came in and how she used the power of the House versus McCarthy. He’s hapless. We should be way into some deep investigations. All their hearings are for show. Kevin McCarthy is turning out to be a weak sister. The House is the chamber that is supposed to be closest to the People. And the Speaker should be willing to put his foot down, and say we think there is a coup going on. Trending: JFK Assassination Witness Breaks 60-Year Silence and Blows Up Key Government Claim Regarding the President’s Death – Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Responds He should say ‘there is a Bill coming up on the floor about how many light bulbs the Air Force gets. We are not going to vote on it. We are going to stop the machinery of government until we first get to the bottom of this coup and once that is addressed then we can get back to talking about how many light bulbs the Air Force gets.’ Let’s not forget this all traces back to November 3rd of 2020. We are going through a soft coup and the fake election was part of it. At the end of the day, the weak link is Kevin McCarthy. None of the things that the committee do matters- none of their recommendations matter. Kevin McCarthy, so far, has been spineless.”

During our Twitter Space the J6 Political Prisoners sang the National Anthem from their cells. It is incredible how brave these men are and able to still sing. Please listen in:

PLEASE HELP ENRIQUE REACH $100,000 FOR HIS LEGAL EXPENSE SO PATRIOT PATRICK BYRNE WILL MATCH IT!

Fellow citizens and readers, it is so important that we help out our fellow American citizens Enrique Tarrrio. He has been stripped of his constitutional rights to due process and a fair trial. If him now, then why not us next? This information must reach the ears of Congress. According to legal experts, the Department of Justice has allegedly broken the law if they indeed attempted to coerce a defendant into lying in a cooperation deal- and in this case about A PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES BEFORE AN ELECTION.

“It was a shakedown,” said Tarrio. “They told me they would give me a great deal…all you have to do is confirm this happened and implicate and lie about Donald Trump. They had a bullet point by bullet point story they want me to confirm that was a LIE.”

Tarrio continued:

“This was not an investigation. This was them sitting in a room trying to do a shakedown. They were like ‘Hey, this is what happened. We need you to sign off on this.’ And I can’t. I am not going to sit there and do this. This was not like ‘hey, can you give me your side of the story’. That is what an investigation is. ‘What is your side of the story?’ They were not negotiating with what they thought was suspicion. They were making a deal to get something done that they wanted to get done. It was a shakedown. The narrative was that a person that I knew knew a person that knew a person that knew Donald Trump and had a connection to Donald Trump.And they asked me to say that we had been communicating between these three people. And it’s a lie for me to say so. But they wanted me to go ahead and they wanted me to confirm the, because how sweet would it be for the prosecutor’s case for them to say “we connected Enrique Tarrio to Donald Trump.”

PLEASE HELP ENRIQUE REACH $100,000 FOR HIS LEGAL EXPENSE SO PATRIOT PATRICK BYRNE WILL MATCH IT!

*IMPORTANT!! Please call or email Representative (OH) Jim Jordan’s office today or as soon as possible. Jordan is the chair of the Judiciary Committee and the “Select Subcommittee of the Weaponization of the Federal Government”. Make it clear to his staff that concerned citizens would like the House to investigate the January 6th witch trials. Please also ask his staff to ask Rep. Jordan to call Enrique Tarrio in for an interview to investigate this incredible allegation that may finally be the smoking gun evidence we need to free the January 6th prisoners. If Tarrio’s allegations can be substantiated, this may prove to be the biggest conspiracy against a United States President since JFK.

Here is the contact information for Jim Jordan:

The Honorable Jim Jordan

2056 Rayburn House Office Building

Washington, DC, 20515-3504

Phone: (202) 225-2676

Website: https://jordan.house.gov/

PLEASE HELP ENRIQUE TARRIO FIGHT FOR HIS FREEDOM HERE.

Remember, in the end GOD WINS.

Cara Castronuova is co-Founder of C.A.P.P. (Citizens Against Political Persecution).

Cara is an Activist, Investigative Journalist, 2-Time Boxing Champion, Celebrity Fitness Trainer and Television Personality. You can watch her on Newsmax at 10PM EST every Saturday night, 11:30PM EST on Sundays and 6:00AM EST on “Wiseguys”. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram @CaraCastronuova. She is currently banned on Fakebook & suing them for colluding with the Biden Regime to violate her First Amendment Rights. You can contact Cara at www.caracastronuova.com if you have any tips.

“I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me.” Phil 4:13.