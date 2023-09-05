JUSTICE IS DEAD: Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Who Was Not Even in Washington DC on January 6 is Sentenced to 22 Years on “Seditious Conspiracy” – from a Neighboring Town Somewhere

On Tuesday Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison for running a “seditious conspiracy” from a different state somewhere.

Enrique was not even in Washington DC on January 6th.

Judge Tim Kelly applied a terrorism enhancement to Enrique Tarrio’s sentence earlier in the day. Then Kelly forced Enrique to listen to his blustery nonsense before he was sentenced to 22 year in federal prison – more than a murderer.

HAPPENING NOW: Judge Kelly has applied the terrorism enhancement to Enrique Tarrio's upcoming sentence. Parties are still working through the guidelines. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 5, 2023

There were dozens of feds and FBI agents who infiltrated the Proud Boys in the lead up to January 6th. Not one of he informants could bring evidence that the group was planning an insurrection.

Even the driver who drove Enrique Tarrio over the his brief meeting with Stuart Rhodes in a DC parking lot was an FBI operative.

With each new day, we learn the January 6 “insurrection” was an FBI setup. What a disgraceful time for America.

The only evidence the DOJ discovered against the Proud Boys was planted by an FBI operative in their chat group.

On Tuesday Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to years in prison for running an insurrection from a different state. Imagine the bullsh*t this regime is pumping out to the public on a daily basis!

The demented Judge Kelly relished in sentencing Enrique Tarrio to prison for his remaining days – for his politics.

Kelly forced Tarrio through a struggle session in court on Tuesday.

How did this wicked creature ever become a judge?

KELLY emphasizes that Tarrio being in Baltimore during Jan. 6 doesn't cut in his fact. "It did ,from his perspective, insulate him in just the way he’s arguing now — insulate and distance himself from what unfolded that day. That’s useful to someone as smart as Mr. Tarrio." — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 5, 2023