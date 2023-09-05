JUSTICE IS DEAD: Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Who Was Not Even in Washington DC on January 6 is Sentenced to 22 Years on “Seditious Conspiracy” – from a Neighboring Town Somewhere

by
Proud Boys members Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean and Joe Biggs, before they were unjustly targeted by the Biden regime.

On Tuesday Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison for running a “seditious conspiracy” from a different state somewhere.

Enrique was not even in Washington DC on January 6th.

Judge Tim Kelly applied a terrorism enhancement to Enrique Tarrio’s sentence earlier in the day. Then Kelly forced Enrique to listen to his blustery nonsense before he was sentenced to 22 year in federal prison – more than a murderer.

There were dozens of feds and FBI agents who infiltrated the Proud Boys in the lead up to January 6th. Not one of he informants could bring evidence that the group was planning an insurrection.

Even the driver who drove Enrique Tarrio over the his brief meeting with Stuart Rhodes in a DC parking lot was an FBI operative.

Fed-Surrection Update: Proud Boys Member Ken Lizardo Who Drove Founder Enrique Tarrio to Meeting with Oath Keepers Founder on Jan. 5th Was an FBI Operative

With each new day, we learn the January 6 “insurrection” was an FBI setup. What a disgraceful time for America.

The only evidence the DOJ discovered against the Proud Boys was planted by an FBI operative in their chat group.

NY Times FINALLY Reports on Document Used to Indict Proud Boys – Forgets to Mention Gateway Pundit Reports That Reveal the FBI Wrote the Document and Planted It in their Chat Room

On Tuesday Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to years in prison for running an insurrection from a different state. Imagine the bullsh*t this regime is pumping out to the public on a daily basis!

The demented Judge Kelly relished in sentencing Enrique Tarrio to prison for his remaining days – for his politics.
Kelly forced Tarrio through a struggle session in court on Tuesday.

How did this wicked creature ever become a judge?

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.