Outrageous! Georgia GOP Caucus Ousts Brave State Senator for Trying to Impeach Corrupt Fulton County DA Fani Willis

Cristina Laila reported last month that a brave Georgia state senator took a bold stand for justice by pushing to impeach corrupt Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and defund her office. Now he is paying a price for siding with President Trump.

Days after Willis indicted Trump on bogus speech “crimes,” State Senator Colton Moore called for an emergency session to review her actions. This marked the first step toward impeaching her.

“As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis.” Senator Moore said.

“America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors politically TARGET political opponents,” he added.

The Post Millennial reported Thursday that State Senator Colton Moore had been kicked out of the Republicans caucus for his actions.

Moore responded by releasing a statement slamming the RINOs for “acting like children” and vowing to continue to hold Willis accountable.

The Georgia RINOs responded to my call to fight back against the Trump witch hunts by acting like children and throwing me out of the caucus. But I’m not going anywhere. I stand by my Republican principles. I stand by the Republican platform. I will continue to serve as a Republican Senator from the great state of Georgia. Unfortunately, now I will be forced to refer to my colleagues, who ran on being “Trump conservatives” as the RINO caucus. The people of Georgia are 100% with me. This is the fight of our lifetime, and I will continue to double down to defend the rule of law and do what is right. I will continue to EXPOSE Fani Willis and the RINOs covering for her.

Laila also previously reported Georgia’s Governor, Brian Kemp, signed a bill in May that allows for the removal of elected district attorneys from office.

The newly enacted law (Senate Bill 92) establishes a statewide Prosecuting Attorneys Statewide Qualifications Commission vested with the power to investigate complaints against district attorneys and, if warranted, remove them from office.

The grounds for discipline, removal, or involuntary retirement of a district attorney or solicitor-general listed in the bill, include willful misconduct in office and conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice which brings the office into disrepute. It is safe to say Willis is guilty of these two offenses and perhaps more.

The Georgia GOP, unfortunately, is perfectly happy to risk Trump spending years behind bars.