Outrageous! Border Patrol Agent Reveals Biden Regime Gives $2,200 of Taxpayer Money Per Illegal Immigrant Family Each Month, Plus a Plane Ticket, Housing, Food, Free Medical Services (VIDEO)

In a shocking revelation, Todd Bensman, the Center’s Texas-based Senior National Security Fellow, has reported that the Biden regime is allocating a staggering $2,200 per month to illegal immigrant families (1 parent & 1 child) for the cost of living expenses. This comes at a time when the average American on Social Security receives just $1,400 per month and Maui survivors with only $700.

According to a video interview with an anonymous Border Patrol Agent, illegal immigrants are “double dipping” the system. One parent and one child receive $2,200 per month, and then a separate parent and child—often from the same family—receive another $2,200 per month. This amounts to a whopping $4,400 per month for some immigrant families, a figure that exceeds what many working Americans earn.

This information supports the claims made by the legal immigration group ‘ALIPAC.’

“The Biden-Harris administration is giving more money to illegal immigrant invaders, than to our own U.S. citizens” William Gheen, president of ALIPAC told KTRH, “Once a person understands that, then that person will always be on our side of the illegal immigration debate, which is very simple. Keep them all out, send them all home.”

It doesn’t stop at monthly checks. These illegal immigrants are also given housing, food, free medical services, and even a ticket to a destination of their choice within the United States, according to the Border Patrol Agent.

He continued, “They used to do the monitors on the ankles, and those were being cut off. So now they give them phones.”

The Border Patrol Agent further added that cartels play a significant role in prepping the illegal immigrants before they cross the border.

“Cartel tells them everything. Word of mouth. These guys know everything that we do. It’s just the way it is,” the agent revealed.

This information suggests that illegal immigrants are incredibly well-informed about U.S. immigration procedures, including what to say when seeking asylum.

Not only are these individuals being coached on what to say to claim asylum, but they’re also arriving with all necessary documents, like birth certificates pre-printed by their home governments, according to Bensman.

Bensman added that it appears these illegal immigrants may not be subjected to asylum interviews anymore.

Under the Biden regime, homeless veterans and Americans were left on the street. Senior citizens only received $1,400/month in Social Security payments, and Maui survivors only got $700. This should piss every American off.

WATCH via Todd Bensman: