Outrageous! Biden DOJ Attacks Trump, Says His Daily Statements ‘Threaten to Prejudice Jury Pool’ in Jack Smith’s DC Case

Joe Biden’s DOJ is once again attacking President Trump as Jack Smith gears up to indict Trump AGAIN in DC.

Justice Department prosecutors on Tuesday said in a court filing that Trump’s “daily” statements “threaten to prejudice the jury pool” in Jack Smith’s 2020 election case against Trump in DC.

Trump’s daily statements defending himself against Biden’s weaponized DOJ are dangerous, but Jack Smith’s prosecutors are allowed to leak to the Washington Post, New York Times, and CNN daily.

President Trump’s lawyers complained government prosecutors filed a motion under seal without consulting them first. Trump’s lawyers asked to allow a three-week briefing proceeding for Judge Tanya Chutkan to decide whether court filings should be made public.

Jack Smith’s prosecutors pushed back on Trump’s lawyers on Tuesday and accused them of resorting to dilatory tactics.

“Such a requirement would grind litigation in this case to a halt, which is particularly infeasible given the pressing matters before the Court — including the defendant’s daily extrajudicial statements that threaten to prejudice the jury pool in this case, as described in the Government’s motion,” prosecutors from Jack Smith’s team wrote.

As if Trump has a chance with a far-left DC jury!

Trump’s lawyers filed an emergency motion to vacate. Judge Chutkan ultimately sided with Trump, CNBC reported.

“Going forward, all motions, including motions for leave to file, must (1) indicate whether the movant has conferred with opposing counsel, and (2) state the nonmovant’s position on the motion, if known,” Chutkan wrote. “As it has done here, the court may require briefing on motions for leave to file under seal on a timeline shorter than the default periods provided for in the Local Criminal Rules”

CNBC reported:

Earlier Tuesday, prosecutors from Smith’s office asked Chutkan to be allowed to file a motion in the case that would be sealed from public view. The details of that motion are not known, but do contain “sensitive materials,” according to a subsequent court filing. Trump’s lawyers later filed an emergency motion asking Chutkan to vacate the prosecutors’ motion, claiming that Smith’s office had not first asked the defense lawyers their opinion on that move, or “otherwise notify Defendant it would be filing the Motion for Leave.” Defense lawyers also noted that Chutkan granted Smith’s motion without giving Trump the chance to respond, asking that she allow them “sufficient time to respond to every motion filed in this matter.” Smith’s office fired back in another court filing. Prosecutors wrote that they had in fact asked Trump’s lawyers for their position on the sealed motion and that they had informed Chutkan of that position. The prosecutors also said the filing was consistent with the terms of a protective order previously issued by Chutkan, who told the parties to submit filings under seal if those documents include unredacted “Sensitive Materials.”

President Trump has been indicted three times (so far) by Jack Smith’s team of rabid prosecutors.

Trump was indicted on 37 federal counts related to Jack Smith’s classified documents case in Miami in June.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

Last month Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in the investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

The superseding indictment, filed in the Southern District of Florida, claims Trump was part of a scheme to delete security footage from Mar-a-Lago.

Earlier this month Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case up in DC: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.