ANOTHER LEAK: Jack Smith to Indict Trump Again – Special Counsel Investigates Fundraising, Breach of Voting Machines

Special Counsel Jack Smith is gearing up to indict President Trump out of DC again, according to a new report by CNN.

Jack Smith has expanded his investigation into Trump’s effort to challenge the 2020 election and is focusing on Trump’s fundraising efforts.

President Trump raised millions of dollars after the 2020 election to investigate rampant Democrat vote fraud.

Jack Smith is also investigating how the money was used to inspect the voting machines.

A non-profit run by Sidney Powell hired forensic investigators to inspect voting machines in four swing states: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis indited Trump and 18 of his associates on similar charges of computer trespass for daring to look at the voting machines.

CNN reported:

Special counsel Jack Smith is still pursuing his investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election a month after indicting Donald Trump for orchestrating a broad conspiracy to remain in power, a widening of the probe that raises the possibility others could still face legal peril. Questions asked of two recent witnesses indicate Smith is focusing on how money raised off baseless claims of voter fraud was used to fund attempts to breach voting equipment in several states won by Joe Biden, according to multiple sources familiar with the ongoing investigation.

In both interviews, prosecutors have focused their questions on the role of former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell. According to invoices obtained by CNN, Powell’s non-profit, Defending the Republic, hired forensics firms that ultimately accessed voting equipment in four swing states won by Biden: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona.

Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami in June.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

Walt Nauta, a Mar-a-Lago aide, was indicted along with President Trump as a co-conspirator.

Last month Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in the investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

The superseding indictment, filed in the Southern District of Florida, claims Trump was part of a scheme to delete security footage from Mar-a-Lago.

Earlier this month Trump was hit with 4 counts in Jack Smith’s January 6 case up in DC: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.