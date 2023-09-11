OUTRAGE: The Biden Gang Preparing to Wire $6 Billion to Iran in Prisoner Swap This Week

The Biden gang is preparing to wire $6 billion to Iran during a prisoner swap.

Newsmax shares:

When $6 billion of unfrozen Iranian funds are wired to banks in Qatar as early as next week, it will trigger a carefully choreographed sequence that will see as many as five detained U.S. dual nationals leave Iran and a similar number of Iranian prisoners held in the U.S. fly home, according to eight Iranian and other sources familiar with the negotiations who spoke to Reuters. As a first step, Iran on Aug. 10 released four U.S. citizens from Tehran’s Evin prison into house arrest, where they joined a fifth, who was already under house arrest. Later that day U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the move the first step of a process that would lead to their return home.

Joe Biden supplied the Taliban terrorist organization and their Islamist accomplices with several years’ worth of US armaments.

Rather than destroying the equipment before leaving the country, Joe Biden decided to leave the nearly $85 billion worth of US military equipment to the Taliban.

As The Gateway Pundit reported — Joe Biden left 300 times more guns than those passed to the Mexican cartels during Obama’s Fast and Furious program.

But it appears that the Biden regime left more than an arsenal of weapons for the Taliban terrorists.

The Taliban have been posting videos of pallets of weapons and stacks of $100 bills they have seized as they swept into power across the country.

We also know that pallets of hundreds of dollar bills were left in Afghanistan. This is criminal stuff by this regime.The Taliban claim they have at least one pallet of $100 bills.

So, was this part of the deal Joe Biden made with the terrorist regime?

These people running the government today after stealing the 2020 Election hate America. They are planning on giving US enemy Iran billions. Americans need to wake up and see that our country has been taken over illegally by radical communists and America haters.