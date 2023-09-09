Oklahoma District Hires Drag Queen Who Was Previously Arrested for Child Porn as Elementary School Principal

An Oklahoma school district has hired a drag queen who was previously arrested for child pornography as an elementary school principal.

Shane Murnan, who performs under the name “Shantel Mandalay” when doing drag, was hired at the John Glenn Elementary School in Oklahoma City over the summer.

In 2002, while working as a fifth-grade teacher, Murnan was arrested on charges of child pornography. The case was later dismissed because the state could not prove that the people in the images were minors.

Murnan is also a staple of drag queen story hours, where he dresses up in full drag to interact with children.

Meet Shane Murnan- elementary principal at @wh_isd. Shane is a drag queen who performs for children and reads books about gender to kids while dressed in drag. Shane was also previously arrested on child porn charges. Would you want this person in charge of your kid’s school? pic.twitter.com/yNuZyt3HRK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 30, 2023

The superintendent of the State of Oklahoma, Ryan Walters, has called for Murnan to be terminated “immediately.”

“It’s outrageous to have a drag queen running a school, you know, here in Oklahoma that doesn’t line up with Oklahoma values,” Walters told Fox News. “I hear from parents every day that are concerned with this woke left-wing indoctrination or schools, this gender theory that continues to be thrust upon our kids. It’s completely inappropriate.”

“This individual is not fit to lead a school district,” Walters said. “It has to stop.”

Reports out of Western Heights are disturbing. I share parents’ concern and outrage, and will always defend Oklahoma values pic.twitter.com/RvVI3KPAhy — Superintendent Ryan Walters (@RyanWaltersSupt) August 31, 2023

Walters also posted a statement to social media, saying, “Anything that might expose kids to inappropriate sexual content at school is cause for serious concern to parents and is absolutely contrary to Oklahoma values. I will not allow rogue educators to endanger our kids. OSDE is looking into all accusations and will take any necessary action to protect children.”

The school district responded to concerns about Murnan with a statement posted to social media.

“This evening, the Board of Education approved the hiring of Dr. Shane Murnan for the Head Principal position at John Glenn Elementary,” the statement said. “Recently, the district has been made aware of previous charges that were dismissed more than 20 years ago. Dr. Murnan has been serving the field of education for more than 25 years and has an outstanding reputation. He comes highly recommended from previous supervisors, colleagues, and educators. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, a Masters of Education in Educational Administration, and a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership and Administration. We welcome Dr. Murnan to Western Heights, and we are very excited about his vision for John Glenn and the community.”

Western Heights Public Schools Superintendent Brayden Savage wrote, “information began circulating about Dr. Murnan and the charges he faced more than 20 years ago for an alleged crime involving child pornography. According to news reports at the time, those charges were dismissed by the court, and the record of the charges has been expunged. Since that time, Dr. Murnan has continued to be certified as an elementary school teacher and principal, including having his certificate renewed in April of 2023 and signed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters. The State Department of Education would have conducted another felony background check upon renewing his certification.”

The next school board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on September 11, 2023, at the Council Grove Elementary School.