Newly Discovered Michigan Election Corruption Parallels Georgia!

Guest post by Bob Cushman – The Freedom Press

Michigan Voter Registration Fraud

The entire state of Michigan owes a special thank you to The Gateway Pundit, Jim Hoft, Patty McMurray, Ben Wetmore, Dr. Phil O’Hallaron, Braden Giacobazzi, and Ann Meisch for the recent bombshell revelation of massive amounts of fraudulent voter registrations and the ensuing cover-up by the Michigan State Police and the FBI.

Excerpts for The Gateway Post Articles

“EVIDENCE OF TIES TO THE MI DEMOCRATIC PARTY? Newly Obtained Muskegon Police Report Reveals GBI Strategies Was Hired by “Empower Michigan” Project that Shares Address with MI Dem Party“

“On August 8, the Gateway Pundit revealed a major fraudulent voter registration operation that had been under investigation for almost 3 years in Michigan that spanned several cities across the state. Although the investigation involved lead investigators working for Michigan’s Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel and at least one analyst working for Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, the true depth of the investigation and the shocking details uncovered by the MI State Police and Muskegon Police Department were hidden from the public. Publications like The Detroit News downplayed the investigation and wrote an article to debunk a MI STATE POLICE REPORT titled, Michigan probe into fraudulent voter registrations referred to FBI, suggesting that the Gateway Pundit was a conspiracy site for daring to report on the details found in the MI State Police report we obtained exclusively from Phil O’Halloran of MI-District 9 and Director of Election Integrity for the MI GOP.”

“Three weeks ago, the MI GOP Director of Election Integrity, Phil O’Halloran, gave Patty McMurray and Jim Hoft of the Gateway Pundit a stunning MI State Police report that was FOIA’d by a Muskegon resident who questioned the outcome of his race in the 2020 election. The report is based on an investigation that was initiated on October 8, 2020, that was eventually taken over by the FBI in 2022.

After publishing the report that exposed a massive cover-up by Michigan’s Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel and Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson of an explosive, statewide investigation by the MI State Police, Muskegon, MI Police Department, we began to receive tips from individuals who read our story and wanted to help us close the gaps in the highly redacted MI State Police report.”

Today, The Gateway Pundit reprinted a Blockbuster article from Georgia that parallels the fraud in Michigan! The author, Chris Gleason, and a contributor from the Epoch Times, Steven Kovac, along with help from Wisconsin’s “Election Watch” Peter Bernegger that made the EXPLOSIVE.

Georgia Election Fraud and Money Laundering

Revelation: Fani Willis liked to Massive Election Watch Fraud and Money Laundering RICO Enterprise”!

The article states: “In the lead up to the 2022 midterm elections, my team uncovered a massive money laundering network of campaign finance contributions being made via ActBlue. One of the top beneficiaries of this money laundering RICO enterprise was none other than Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock.”

It further states: “Working with the Epoch Times investigative journalist Steven Kovac, we made a stunning find. Many of the top ActBlue “Contributors” never made the individual contributions. Many of these “Not Employed Individual Contributors” were the victims of a highly sophisticated money laundering scheme.

“The scheme was further exposed when I provided the data to James O’Keefe and his people at O’Keefe Media Group who captured many unwitting “Money Laundering Smurfs” in Maryland.

This massive ongoing money laundering operation involves wire fraud, evasion of campaign finance limits, structuring of financial transactions, tax fraud, non profit fraud, identity theft, and elder abuse.”

“The RICO operation is still in operation today. Using the identities of unwitting elderly, and other democrat voters, this massive RICO money laundering enterprise is the fuel for the entire election fraud RICO operation.”

Michigan Money Laundering as related to Election Fraud

Today, Bob Cushman, reporter for The Freedom Press, began to “follow the money” of the Muskegon, MI voter registration fraud to see if he could begin to duplicate the kind of Money Laundering that was discovered in Georgia. The results are as follows:

This chart is a bit complicated, so we will explain.

Open Secrets reports that during the 2020 campaign cycle the following entities funded GBI Strategies:

Eight known smurfs were used to “Follow The Money”. It was found that all 8 smurfs contributed money to DSCC (Democratic Senate Campaign Committee) and Biden Campaign which in turn paid for the services of GBI Strategies. It was also found that all 8 smurfs contributed money directly to Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Senator Warnock of Georgia and Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona.

All of the smurfs met the typical smurf definition of large total dollar amount of donations, large number of donations, small average donation and elderly with majority out of state.

The eight smurfs averaged giving $57,046.94 each with 9,325 donations each while only averaging $10.57 per donation. The average age of the smurfs was 74 years old. This precisely fits the M.O. of the established smurf impersonations by the persons or entities that have stolen these seniors identities for this illegal, illicit purpose. The current working theory is that the FEC and/or ActBlue and or a consultant company known as GMMB are complicit in this money laundering that is believed to be over $200,000,000 and possibly into the billions!

The belief is that these 8 smurfs along with tens of thousands of other smurfs have laundered massive amounts of money into the entire FEC system as well as state campaign coffers as previous shown below or click here:

It currently appear that Michigan’s fraudulent voter registration efforts as covered up by Dana Nessel and the FBI, along with the massive Money Laundering that is being exposed will qualify this as a RICO operation.

As in the Georgia case:

