Ignored by the Mainstream Media: We First Learned of Hunter’s Gun in the Trash During the Biden Family’s Discussion of Hunter’s Sick Sexual Habits Around a Child

Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges on Thursday in a Delaware court related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

As attorney Mike Davis later explained this was just more coverup by Delaware US Attorney David Weiss to protect the Biden Crime Family and bury evidence of the family’s alleged multi-million dollar bribery schemes.

Davis continued, “Weiss’s charges today continue his deceptive pattern–for years–of protecting Hunter. More troubling, Weiss is protecting President Biden. Indeed, where are Hunter’s charges related to foreign corruption, acting as an unregistered foreign agent, tax evasion, wire fraud, and other criminal charges that could implicate President Biden?”

Hunter Biden was charged with “one count of False Statement in Purchase of a Firearm, one count of False Statement Related to Information Required to be Kept By Federal Firearms Licensed Dealer, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Person who is an Unlawful User of or Addicted to a Controlled Substance.”

The Gateway Pundit reported back in October 2020 that his then-lover and deceased brother’s widow tossed the gun in the trash. Hunter admitted this in an online conversation with his family when they accused him of inappropriate conduct in front of a child.

And on the next day, we provided additional text messages from Hunter Biden that were devastating.

In a long text that Hunter sent to a family friend, Hunter exposed all that was going on with him and his family. (See also the Illustrated Primer)

We shared texts where Hunter comes across as borderline crazy. Hunter shared that his dead brother’s wife, Hallie Biden, whom he had an affair with, threw his gun into the garbage and the police, FBI and Secret Service got involved.

Hallie claimed she did this because she was afraid Hunter would harm himself or the kids!

Below is the text we provided back in October 2020 from Hunter’s laptop that was strangely ignored by the mainstream media at the time and to this day.

This was posted during a family discussion where Hunter accused his mother of suggesting he was sexually inappropriate with the children.

Below is our article with the texts:

The fake news continues to hide this lewd and disgusting behavior by the first son from the American public.

But the proof is all there in Hunter’s laptop that the fake news media and intel leaders lied about before the 2020 election and continues to ignore to this day.