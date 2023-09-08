Nevada Sheriff Blasts Burning Man Attendees for Leaving Behind Cars and ‘Trash for Miles’

Burning Man was a disaster this year with rain turning the drug-fueled hippie fest into a gigantic mud pit.

Attendees fled the scene by the thousands once they were able to do so, but in the process, many of them abandoned their vehicles and left behind miles of trash.

The sheriff for Pershing County in Nevada, where the event took place, is not pleased.

Breitbart News reports:

Sheriff Slams Burning Man Attendees Who Abandoned Cars and Left Behind ‘Trash for Miles’ The sheriff presiding over the Nevada county that hosts the annual art and music festival Burning Man slammed its tens of thousands of attendees over their abandoned cars and piles of trash they left behind as they fled the desert amid a brewing storm. Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen told the San Francisco Chronicle that the “angry” attendees leaving Burning Man on Monday afternoon were “not showing compassion to their fellow man who have endured the same issues over the past few days.” “As usually happens in what burners refer to as the ‘default world’ people allow their emotions to override their reasonableness and they are lashing out at each other as they leave the playa and attempt to make it to their next destination,” Allen told the newspaper… Allen went on to say that while there are “large amounts of property and trash strewn from the Festival into Reno and points beyond” every year as a result of Burning Man, this year’s event caused an even bigger problem. “This year is a little different in that there are numerous vehicles strewn all throughout the playa for several miles,” the sheriff told the San Francisco Chronicle.

See a video report below:

Do you think this might have been the last Burning Man?

Burning man goers leave massive amounts of trash behind. pic.twitter.com/Y9rHTZloDH — Clownscribe 🤡📝 (@clownscribe) September 6, 2023

Who would want this to happen again?