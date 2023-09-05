BURNING MAN MAYHEM: ‘Burners’ Brawl During Exodus From Muddy Hellhole, Playa Completely Trashed, Attendees Complain of Chemical Burns on Their Feet

So much for ‘radical inclusion’ and ‘radical self-reliance’ – two of the ‘ten tenants’ of Burning Man.

‘Burners’ brawled during their exodus from the muddy hellhole in the Nevada desert this week.

Burning Man is a yearly drug-infested music and art festival in Northern Nevada in Black Rock City.

According to reports, this year’s Burning Man was exceptionally degenerate and dubbed the “wildest festival of the year.”

Monsoonal storms moved into the Nevada desert over the weekend and flooded out the festival.

Things descended into chaos at the utopian event as rumors of an Ebola outbreak spread through the camp.

The full porta-potties left a foul odor lingering at the camp.

“The hardest thing will certainly be bathrooms filling up,” one attendee told the Washington Post. “I’ve heard some are definitely getting really gross.”

Burners complained of chemical burns on their feet after trekking through mud for several days.

Attendees, like crabs in a bucket, turned on each other as some revelers tried to escape the muddy hellhole.

One of the Burners almost got run over by an RV while trying to stop people from leaving. The environmentalists don’t want any vehicles driving through the muddy playa.

Someone at burning man almost got run over by an RV while trying to stop people from leaving. lol pic.twitter.com/uwsVbqcfAW — Cassandra MacDonald (@CassandraRules) September 4, 2023

The sheriff said Burning Man attendees brawled as they slowly escaped the muddy pit.

Revelers also left behind heaps of trash, bicycles and tents.

Drone footage showed a long line of vehicles slowly making their way off the playa.

An exodus of vehicles leaves the site of Burning Man in Nevada on Monday, after the roads were reopened. Summer rain turned the annual arts festival into a muddy nightmare. Up to 70,000 people were ordered to stay put as officials closed the roads. https://t.co/QDUiBRkTVy pic.twitter.com/AuqWlz0MLs — Voice of America (@VOANews) September 5, 2023

The Daily Mail reported:

Burning Man has descended into chaos as fed-up revelers snapped and fought during the mass exodus from the washout festival. Tempers frayed during the hours-long line of RVs and campers on the way out of the Nevada desert, with cops warning many had turned hostile towards each other. Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said exhausted partygoers 'lashed out' at one another after finally breaking following a weekend of misery in the rain and mud. Drone footage from DailyMail.com showed snaking crowds of vehicles inching their way slowly across the sand as they made for the exits on Monday afternoon. Some tried to cut in front of each other while others swerved in the mud to avoid crashing, with reports of patience running thin throughout the gridlock.

Authorities are now investigating one death at Burning Man. 32-year-old Leon Reece was found unresponsive Friday evening. His cause of death is still unknown.