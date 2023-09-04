Netanyahu: “We Will Build A Wall to Prevent the Infiltration of Our Country”

After violent clashes among Eritrean immigrants in Tel Aviv, Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to build a border wall along the country’s eastern border with Jordan – to block out illigal migrant “infiltrators”.

Netanyahu stated on his official Twitter account: “We built a fence on our southern border (with Egypt) and stopped infiltration from there into Israel.” He added, “This prevented the infiltration of over a million people from Africa, which would have destroyed our country. Now we will build a fence on our eastern border (Jordan) and ensure that there will be no infiltration from there.”

הקמנו גדר בגבולנו הדרומי (מצרים) ובלמנו את ההסתננות משם לישראל. עצרנו בכך למעלה ממיליון מסתננים מאפריקה, מה שהיה הורס את המדינה שלנו. עכשיו נקים גדר בגבולנו המזרחי (ירדן) ונבטיח שלא תהיה הסתננות גם משם. נשמור על הגבולות שלנו – נשמור על המדינה שלנו! pic.twitter.com/LmHdYWgXVk — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 3, 2023

In 2013, Israel erected a barrier along its border with Egypt, stretching 241 kilometers.

On Saturday, September 2, Eritreans protested in Tel Aviv in opposition to the current regime in Eritrea.

“There were also dramatic street battles between large crowds of Eritreans armed with pieces of wood, metal and rocks,” the BBC reported. “Police in riot gear fired tear gas, stun grenades and live rounds as officers on horseback tried to push the protesters away.” 170 rioters were injured when police began using live ammo.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Nentanyahu has announced plans to immediately deport African migrants after hundreds were involved in brawling & rioting in Tel Aviv over the weekend. He says a “red line” had been crossed by the “infiltrators.” pic.twitter.com/cR4W3DDiQl — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 4, 2023

Netanyahu callled the Eritrean riots “a crossing of a red line and acts of rioting that we cannot accept,” threatening Eritrean protesters with “strict measures,” including immediate deportation.

Netanyahu said “the problem is with those who entered before the fence was completed, several tens of thousands of illegal infiltrators.” He blames the protests on the Supreme Court’s refusal to permit harsher measures against migrants.

