Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Calls for Immediate Deportation of Eritrean Migrants Involved in Violent Tel Aviv Clash – Orders Plan for Removing All African Migrants

Israel is not messing around.
The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has called for the immediate deportation of Eritrean migrants after a huge riot and gang brawl broke out in the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday. In addition, he has ordered a plan to remove all African migrants from the country, Al Jazeera reported.
On Saturday, a violent clash erupted in Tel Aviv between rival groups of Eritreans, supporters, and opponents of Eritrea’s government. The confrontation took place during a pro-Eritrean event at the Eritrean embassy. The clashes involved the use of construction lumber, pieces of metal, and rocks, resulting in the destruction of shop windows and police cars.
Israeli police in riot gear responded to the violence by firing tear gas, stun grenades, and even live rounds. Officers on horseback were deployed in an attempt to control the situation. The clashes left many injured, including both protesters and police officers.
In response to the violent clashes, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for strict measures against the rioters, including the immediate deportation of those involved. He expressed his concern over the incident during a special ministerial meeting convened to address the aftermath of the violence.
Prime Minister Netanyahu at the start of the discussion:
The massive illegal infiltration into Israel from Africa constituted a tangible threat to the future of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state. We blocked this threat by building a fence, which entailed overcoming the opposition of the security establishment and political rivals. When we blocked it, we completely stopped the infiltration, and I am proud that my governments that did this.
There remains the problem of those who entered before the fence was completed, some tens of thousands of illegal infiltrators who entered the country. We voluntarily repatriated 12,000 of them with various incentives and measures. We wanted more. We proposed a series of steps, including the deposit, but unfortunately all of them were rejected by the High Court of Justice.
There is one thing that we did not propose and it is good that we did not – the UN outline. The UN outline would have given citizenship to 16,000 illegal infiltrators and would have created a major incentive for hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of Africans who would have again stormed the State of Israel. Therefore, it is a bad solution. Whoever proposes this, proposes something that would move the problem backward.
Now there remains the serious problem of the illegal infiltrators in southern Tel Aviv and other places, but what happened yesterday crossed a red line. This disturbance, the bloodshed, these are things that we cannot tolerate.
Therefore, the first thing that I am doing is to wish a full recovery to the police officers who were injured in the effort to restore order. We are seeking strong steps against the rioters, including the immediate expulsion of those who took part. It is hard for me to understand why we would have a problem with those who declare that they support the regime; they certainly cannot claim refugee status.
I would also like this forum to prepare a complete and updated plan to repatriate all of the remaining illegal infiltrators from the State of Israel; this is the purpose of our meeting today.”
