Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Calls for Immediate Deportation of Eritrean Migrants Involved in Violent Tel Aviv Clash – Orders Plan for Removing All African Migrants

Israel is not messing around.

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has called for the immediate deportation of Eritrean migrants after a huge riot and gang brawl broke out in the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday. In addition, he has ordered a plan to remove all African migrants from the country, Al Jazeera reported.

On Saturday, a violent clash erupted in Tel Aviv between rival groups of Eritreans, supporters, and opponents of Eritrea’s government. The confrontation took place during a pro-Eritrean event at the Eritrean embassy. The clashes involved the use of construction lumber, pieces of metal, and rocks, resulting in the destruction of shop windows and police cars.

Israeli police in riot gear responded to the violence by firing tear gas, stun grenades, and even live rounds. Officers on horseback were deployed in an attempt to control the situation. The clashes left many injured, including both protesters and police officers.

In response to the violent clashes, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for strict measures against the rioters, including the immediate deportation of those involved. He expressed his concern over the incident during a special ministerial meeting convened to address the aftermath of the violence.

Prime Minister Netanyahu at the start of the discussion: