Nearly 250-Pound Bronze Buddha Statue Worth $1.5 Million Stolen From Los Angeles Gallery

Last week, a nearly 250-pound bronze Buddha statue worth $1.5 million was stolen from a Los Angeles gallery.

The statue is from Japan’s Edo Period of 1603-1867

Police were called Monday morning over the burglary at the Barakat Gallery on North La Cienega Boulevard in Hollywood on Monday.

According to the surveillance footage, the statue was taken at 3:45 a.m. that morning.

“The thief broke into the entrance through a driveway gate and used a dolly to move the statue onto a truck within 25 minutes, officials said,” NBC Los Angeles reports.

The Barakat features museum-quality ancient art, specializing in Classical antiquities.

According to their website, the West Hollywood showroom “is a 7,000 square foot museum style space spread over two levels and 12 rooms. Showcasing everything from Classical sculpture to antique jewelry, and everything in between, this dynamic multi dimensional space provides an experience of the ancient world unlike any other.”

Anyone with information about the Buddha can contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 1-877-275-5273.

