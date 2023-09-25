National Guardsmen Appear to Give Ladder to Illegals During Live Report (VIDEO)

During a live Fox News report, members of the Texas National Guard appeared to put down a ladder to help illegal migrants enter into Eagle Pass, Texas.

The action by the guardsmen was first pointed out by co-host of Steve Bannon’s War Room Natalie Winters.

Winters posted a clip of the Fox News report and wrote “Watch the left side of your screen. The national guardsmen put in a ladder to help the illegals get in.”

Watch the left side of your screen. The national guardsmen puts in a ladder to help the illegals get in. WTF pic.twitter.com/MuO4UyjBaN — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) September 24, 2023

According to the DHS, there are currently 2,500 members of the National Guard at the southern border with over 800 guardsmen on their way.

Per The Western Journal:

As President Joe Biden’s administration weathers yet another border crisis — this one in Eagle Pass, Texas — GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is doing something about it. Not only that, he’s getting results. According to NewsNation, the Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety troopers arrived in Eagle Pass to help handle the situation after the mayor of the border town issued a disaster declaration. The Eagle Pass sector of the southern border has already seen 270,000 encounters with illegal migrants in fiscal year 2023. However, on Wednesday, over 10,000 people alone crossed into Eagle Pass from Mexico, sources within U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

