Biden Border Crisis: El Paso, Texas Shelters Are So Overwhelmed That Hundreds Of Venezuelans, Including Children, Are Sleeping on the Streets

Hundreds of Illegal aliens in El Paso, the majority from Venezuela, will be sleeping in the streets since the shelters are at capacity. Among the illegals sleeping on the streets are innocent children. The shelters are so full that they have literally run out of room.

The Biden Regime doesn’t care. Millions of illegals have poured in since January 2021 when he was installed in the White House. It’s deliberate.

Back in El Paso and local shelters are so overwhelmed that hundreds of Venezuelan migrants including children will be sleeping on the streets tonight stuck in limbo and don’t have the money to buy a ticket out of El Paso @NewsNation pic.twitter.com/c3oWDhlmV8 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 24, 2023

The State of Texas has been abandoned by the Biden Regime. Border towns are the ones most immediately impacted by this invasion.

In Eagle Pass alone, 10,000 illegals crossed the border in one day last week. The mayor issued an emergency declaration because of how bad the invasion is at the border. Governor Greg Abbott is continuing to bus a lot of these illegals to “self-declared” sanctuary cities. The Federal Government has failed in its Constitutional duty to protect our borders, so the states have to take action.

Additional buses deployed to Eagle Pass are loading up to send migrants to self-declared sanctuary cities. Texas will utilize every strategy to help our border towns and respond to Biden’s border crisis. pic.twitter.com/VUjH8mtTsk — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 23, 2023

Last week TGP reported on the never-ending line of illegals pouring into Eagle Pass, Texas.

The Democrat Mayor of Eagle Pass issued an emergency declaration after a “never-ending line” of military-aged males arrived by train from Venezuela.

The Biden Regime continues to lie to the citizens of our country with the help of the media. Over 10,000 illegals crossed into Eagle Pass, Texas on Wednesday.

Video posted to social media shows a huge line of illegals walking together. They were asked in Spanish where they were from and they replied, “Venezuela.”

Another video posted by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin shows a massive group of mainly military-aged single men waiting to be processed into the U.S. by the Border Patrol. They usually release these people into the country with no accountability which is a danger to the citizens of the United States.

Cover photo courtesy of Jorge Ventura Media of NewsNation.